Knicks Could Lure Stars Away From Lakers With Complicated Plan: Analyst

If you’re looking for a better storyline than the Los Angeles Lakers drafting LeBron James’ son Bronny James, think about this potential option involving the New York Knicks. NBA scribe Tom Haberstroh (formerly with ESPN and now writes for Yahoo Sports, Substack) floated a wild idea pondering whether the Knicks acquired the No. 51 pick to get ahead of the Lakers at No. 55 in order to select Bronny James in the second round of the 2024 draft.

Haberstroh took things a step further adding this could all be an attempt to lure LeBron to New York City when NBA free agency hits. LeBron can opt out of his current deal with the Lakers and hit NBA free agency as soon as June 30.

“I’m not saying the New York Knicks are going to take Bronny James at No. 51,” Haberstroh detailed in a June 27, 2024 Substack article, “12 Quick Takes: Big NBA Trades, the Draft & Free Agency.” “But if I’m being honest, that’s the first thing I thought of when the Knicks traded back and quietly acquired the Wizards’ 51st pick, four spots ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ slot at No. 55.

“Put it this way: if the Knicks take Bronny, I think there’s a high likelihood that LeBron decides to take his talents to MSG. I don’t see the King passing up the chance to play with his son, especially if it’s in New York. Now, will the Knicks comply?”

Bronny James Is Widely Projected to Be Selected by the Lakers at No. 55 in the 2024 NBA Draft

Bronny went undrafted in the first round, and the former USC guard is widely projected to be the Lakers’ pick at No. 55. It remains to be seen what Bronny’s value is to other teams given his underwhelming college season with the Trojans.

Bronny averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 26.7% from long range in 25 appearances at USC during the 2023-24 season. The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie is among the draft analysts that has Bronny going to the Lakers at No. 55 in his latest NBA mock draft.

“The pick everyone has been waiting for,” Vecenie wrote in a June 27 story, “What to look for on Day 2, including Bronny James.” “It’s seen as likely by sources who represent opposing teams across the league that the Lakers will select Bronny James in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

“Now, we just wait and see what happens. James has potential as a defender and shooter, but he struggles to handle the ball at a high enough level to play point guard at 6-foot-1. I have an Exhibit 10 grade on him and don’t see him as draftable, but the odds seem good that he’ll hear his name called. We’ll see if that comes to fruition.”

Will an NBA Team Like the Knicks Draft Bronny James in an Attempt to Land LeBron James?

Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul, who represents LeBron and Bronny, has attempted to dispel the notion that the superstar will sign with whoever drafts his son. It will still be worth watching to see if a team like the Knicks takes a flier on Bronny as a Hail Mary attempt to land LeBron.



Spotrac estimates that the Knicks are already more than $86 million above the salary cap. This means New York does not have the cap space to make a run at LeBron. The Knicks would need to orchestrate a complicated sign-and-trade with Los Angeles or hope LeBron signs a minimum deal for this wild theory to have any chance of happening.