Bronny James Makes Lakers Franchise History In First Start

With the Lakers resting all their starters in their season finale on April 13, Bronny James received his first start as an NBA pro against the Trail Blazers. The son of LeBron James did not disappoint.

Although Bronny struggled to shoot from the field — going 2-of-10 for 4 points — he impacted the game in a multitude of ways, finishing with three rebounds, six assists, and four steals from 38 minutes of action. In the process, Bronny made franchise history by becoming the first Laker to record four or more steals in their first start.

Bronny James had 4 STL today. That’s the most by a Laker in their first career start in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/RlXSgCbsMM — Real Sports (@realapp_) April 13, 2025

Bronny had several other highlights, including a thunderous dunk that he made after cutting to the rim early in the third quarter.

Bronny James Speaks On His Growth

Bronny finished his debut season with averages of 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists from 27 games. Granted, those numbers don’t jump off the page, especially his subpar field-goal percentage of 31.3%. However, it’s important to note that Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest in March 2024, and therefore struggled to find his footing in his one-and-done season with the USC. In many ways, Bronny’s rookie campaign with the Lakers was the equivalent of a rookie freshman season for most players.

All things considered, Bronny is proud of how his rookie campaign unfolded.

“I felt like I got better — grew as a player and person,” Bronny said of his rookie season. “There’s more work to be done. I feel like my progression has been slow, but I’m getting better every day…. I feel like I’ve taken some steps in the right direction. I’m looking forward to doing that in the years to come.”

Unlikely to Play In Playoffs

Bronny is not expected to receive any meaningful playing time as a rookie in the upcoming playoffs. However, he’s excited about watching his father, Luka Doncic, and other veterans on the roster and using those learning experiences to better himself.

“The preparation and thinking the game as much as they do in the playoffs, and their intensity, yeah, I am ready to be open-minded and learn [from] every game.”

The Lakers will kick off their 2025 playoff campaign with a first-round series against the sixth-seeded Timberwolves. While the third-seeded Lakers begin the series as the favorites, Lakers head coach JJ Redick knows his team faces a stiff challenge.

“It’s a very difficult opponent,” Redick said of the Timberwolves on April 13. “They’ve played as well as anyone lately, and I believe they’re one of four teams in the top 10 in offense and defense. So, they present a lot of problems.”

As is the case with most youngsters, the second season is when they take a leap after a full season’s experience to count on. It remains to be seen if Bronny returns to the Lakers as a more polished player in the 2025-26 campaign. The 20-year-old has shown the work ethic to improve his game, as evidenced by the strides he took from the 2024 Summer League to the end of the 2024-25 season.

While Bronny’s NBA stats won’t earn him a spot on an All-Rookie team, he could make the G League All-Rookie squad for his impressive showing in the developmental league. Bronny averaged 21.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the South Bay Lakers.