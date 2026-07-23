Bronny James Addresses LeBron-Warriors Buzz Amid Lakers Trade Rumors

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James does not know where his father will play next season. He does know that seeing LeBron James join Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors would qualify as something extraordinary.

During a street interview that circulated widely on social media Thursday, Bronny was initially asked what motivational message he would offer young people facing pressure.

“Man, be you, man,” Bronny said. “Anytime you got some pressure or whatever, just be you. Go out, be you. You’re gonna be all right.”

Then came the question following the James family throughout LeBron’s prolonged free agency: Does Bronny think his father is going to the Warriors?

“Man, I don’t know where he’s going, man,” Bronny said. “But that’d be crazy if he did.”

The younger James’ answer offered no inside information, but the clip quickly drew attention because Golden State remains among the contenders hoping to sign LeBron to a veteran-minimum contract.

Lakers Value Bronny Independent of LeBron

Bronny’s future has become intertwined with his father’s free agency in the public imagination, even though the Lakers do not view the two situations as inseparable.

LeBron will not return to Los Angeles after eight seasons. Bronny, however, remains under contract and is not necessarily following his father out the door, according to Dan Woike of The Athletic.

League sources told The Athletic that LeBron’s departure is unrelated to Bronny’s standing with the Lakers. The 21-year-old guard is well-liked in the locker room, has earned respect for his work habits and has made considerable progress during his first two professional seasons.

Bronny attended the Lakers’ Las Vegas Summer League victory July 11 and participated in the veteran minicamp that began two days later. He is scheduled to earn approximately $2.3 million in guaranteed salary this season, and Los Angeles controls a team option for 2027-28.

The Lakers also have a roster decision approaching with 16 players under contract. That numbers crunch has generated speculation that Bronny could be traded to whichever team signs LeBron, but the organization would not treat him as an automatic attachment.

California Post reporter Khobi Price said Tuesday on Brock & Alex on 97.1 The Fan that the Lakers are “more than happy” to keep Bronny.

“They drafted him in the second round two years ago, they developed him, they’re a fan of him,” Price said. “He has a lot of people who like him within the building.”

A Warriors Move Would Require Two Decisions

If LeBron chose Golden State and wanted to continue playing alongside his son, the Warriors would need to negotiate separately with the Lakers. Price said it would take “something real” for Los Angeles to consider moving Bronny, rather than merely sending him wherever his father signs.

That distinction matters because LeBron and Bronny became the first father and son to play together in an NBA game in October 2024. Their historic pairing does not guarantee a third season as teammates.

LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, has said money will not determine the 41-year-old’s decision because his leading suitors can offer essentially the same veteran-minimum salary. Fit, opportunity and personal preference will carry more weight.

The Warriors can offer Curry, Draymond Green and a familiar championship infrastructure under Steve Kerr, who coached him on Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Bronny, meanwhile, remains part of the Lakers’ developmental plans unless another team makes a sufficiently attractive offer.

His answer was honest rather than revealing: He does not know his father’s destination.

But LeBron in a Warriors uniform? Even Bronny acknowledged that would be crazy.