Proposed NBA Trade Has Lakers Cut Ties With Bronny James for Familiar Team

With LeBron James joining the Philadelphia 76ers, there is plenty of NBA rumors about what the Los Angeles Lakers will do with Bronny James. So far, there is no indication that the Lakers will move on from the guard.

Yet, much has been made about the Sixers potentially trading for James to pair with his superstar father. It is worth noting that James has not been vocal about wanting to continue playing alongside his dad.

Perhaps the younger James could use his own change of scenery to get a fresh start. There is one NBA team that was tied to the guard throughout the LeBron sweepstakes.

James has clear ties to the Cleveland Cavaliers as the guard grew up watching his dad be the face of the franchise. The Cavs struck out on landing King James, so why not make a move to get another member of the family?

Let’s dive into what a potential Lakers-Cavaliers trade could look like.

Lakers Rumors: A Cavaliers Trade for Bronny James Could Make Sense

A fair NBA trade proposal for James is likely a package of future second-round picks. Los Angeles secures added draft capital in place of a player unlikely to make a major impact on the current roster.

It would be a low-risk move for the Cavs for a guard who would generate a bit of buzz in Cleveland. Third Apron’s Yossi Gozlan outlined a James-Sixers trade package, but the logic could also be applied to the Cavaliers.

“Bronny James would fit nicely into that Eric Gordon trade exception,” Gozlan outlined in a July 24, message on X. “The Sixers have plenty second-round picks to get a deal done.”

76ers Rumors: LeBron & Bronny James Are Not a ‘Package Deal’

James’ agent Rich Paul quickly squashed the notion that Bronny and LeBron are a “package deal” with the 76ers. The guard’s salary for 2026-27 is guaranteed as part of a four-year, $7.8 million contract with the Lakers.

James still has two seasons remaining on his current deal, but the Lakers have a team option for 2027-28.

“As for the impact of LeBron James’ decision on his son Bronny James, Rich Paul, the agent for both tells ESPN that ‘they are not a package deal’ and there’s no current plan or request for Bronny Janes to join his father in Philly,” ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne noted in a July 24, message on X.

“Bronny James recently had his contract guaranteed by the Lakers, whose staff has a fondness for him, according to sources.”

NBA Rumors: The Cavs Were Saving a Roster Spot for Bronny James Amid Pursuit of LeBron James

Cleveland may have already been planning to add James as part of LeBron’s recruitment. Now, the Cavs could potentially add James without giving up a lot via trade.

“One conspiracy whisper making the rounds: They want to make sure that they have open roster spots to be able to trade for the Lakers’ Bronny James in the event that they are able to welcome Dad back as a free agent signee,” NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer wrote in a July 4, story titled, “July Fourth NBA Trade + Free Agency Intel Special.”