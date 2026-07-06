Lakers Hit With Blunt Bronny James Trade Warning Amid Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason has already moved beyond the LeBron James era, but Bronny James’ place in the franchise’s next chapter is not quite settled.

Bronny was mentioned in a blunt trade warning from Mile High Sports’ Ryan Blackburn, who examined possible next steps for the Denver Nuggets as free agency continues. Blackburn wrote that if Denver were to move Jonas Valanciunas and a second-round pick to the Lakers for Jake LaRavia and Bronny James, “that will sound some serious alarm bells.”

That does not mean the Lakers and Nuggets are close to that deal. Blackburn’s phrasing was hypothetical, and the broader piece focused on Denver’s roster decisions, including Valanciunas’ contract situation.

Still, the Bronny part matters for Los Angeles.

The Lakers have already guaranteed Bronny’s salary for the 2026-27 season, according to multiple reports, and Spotrac lists him at $2.296 million for the upcoming year. That is not a major number by NBA standards, but it makes him more than a disposable camp contract. It also makes him a small, movable salary in a trade if the Lakers decide they need frontcourt help or roster flexibility.

Valanciunas would qualify as the kind of veteran big man the Lakers could still use, especially after a roster reset that has left the franchise trying to balance immediate competence with a longer-term build. But attaching Bronny to that kind of move would make the trade about more than matching salaries or adding a backup center.

It would become a signal.

Bronny James Would Be a Complicated Trade Piece for Lakers

The Lakers selected Bronny with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA draft, creating the first father-son teammate pairing in NBA history when he and LeBron appeared together. That made Bronny’s arrival in Los Angeles bigger than a normal second-round pick story from the start.

Now the context is different.

LeBron has informed the Lakers he plans to play elsewhere, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. James thanked the Lakers as he prepared to continue his career outside Los Angeles. With LeBron gone, the Lakers no longer have the same family-driven reason to keep Bronny on the roster.

That does not automatically mean they should move him.

Bronny’s development has become a real basketball question, not just a family storyline. The NBA G League lists him at 15.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for South Bay during the 2025-26 season. Those numbers do not guarantee an NBA rotation role, but they do show progress for a guard who entered the league as a long-term project.

For a Lakers team that must start rebuilding its identity after LeBron, trading Bronny too quickly could come across as the franchise moving on from every piece of that era at once.

Why the Valanciunas Angle Puts More Scrutiny on Los Angeles

The Lakers’ interest in Valanciunas is understandable. He is a proven veteran center who can rebound, screen, finish inside and stabilize second-unit minutes. Blackburn noted that the Lakers have had reported interest in Valanciunas after roster movement involving their frontcourt.

But the proposed structure is what creates the tension.

If the Lakers were getting Valanciunas, they would be adding a veteran big whose value is tied to the immediate season. If they were sending out Bronny, they would be giving up a developmental guard with name recognition, a cheap salary and at least some long-term intrigue.

That is why a Bronny trade would likely be judged less on pure basketball value and more on what it says about the Lakers’ plan.

Are the Lakers trying to stay competitive immediately after LeBron? Are they clearing out remnants of the previous era? Are they deciding Bronny’s value is higher as a trade piece than as a development bet?

Those are the questions that would follow any deal.

Lakers Do Not Need to Force a Bronny James Decision

The cleanest path for the Lakers may be patience.

Bronny’s salary is manageable, and he does not need to be forced into a rotation role. Los Angeles can keep developing him while using him as guard depth, a G League shuttle option and a low-cost roster piece. That is especially valuable for a team trying to reshape its books and its roster at the same time.

There is also reputational risk in moving him too casually.

Trading Bronny in the right deal would be defensible. Trading him as a throw-in for a short-term veteran would invite criticism, especially if the Lakers do not receive a meaningful upgrade or additional value.

That is the point behind the warning.

Bronny James is not untouchable. He is also not just another second-round contract anymore. For the Lakers, any trade involving him would be read as a statement about where the franchise is headed after LeBron, and whether Los Angeles still believes Bronny can become part of its future on his own terms.