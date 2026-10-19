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Lakers Announce Decision on Cutting Ties With Bronny James Amid Rumors

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Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets - Game Three
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 24: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on April 24, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

After a challenging NBA preseason, there had been some speculation that the Los Angeles Lakers could cut Bronny James. The Lakers had until Monday, October 19, to finalize their roster and needed to make at least one cut.

With LeBron James bolting the Lakers for the Philadelphia 76ers, there has been plenty of NBA rumors that James’ spot with Los Angeles was less than solid.

The Lakers announced their final roster heading into the NBA regular season, and James once again made the team.

Los Angeles opted to release guard Dalton Knecht but kept James as the the team finalized their roster. Time will tell just how much James will play this season, but his job appears safe for now.

Lakers Guard Bronny James Is on a 4-Year, $7.8 Million Contract

James was trending towards being on the Lakers roster given the guard’s contract was already fully guaranteed. The guard’s four-year, $7.8 million contract is slated to go through the 2027-28 NBA season.

Los Angeles has a team option for the 2027-28 season.

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports contributor covering the NFL, NBA and golf for Heavy.com. His work has been prominently featured on NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated. More about Jonathan Adams

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Lakers Announce Decision on Cutting Ties With Bronny James Amid Rumors

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