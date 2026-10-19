Lakers Announce Decision on Cutting Ties With Bronny James Amid Rumors

After a challenging NBA preseason, there had been some speculation that the Los Angeles Lakers could cut Bronny James. The Lakers had until Monday, October 19, to finalize their roster and needed to make at least one cut.

With LeBron James bolting the Lakers for the Philadelphia 76ers, there has been plenty of NBA rumors that James’ spot with Los Angeles was less than solid.

The Lakers announced their final roster heading into the NBA regular season, and James once again made the team.

Los Angeles opted to release guard Dalton Knecht but kept James as the the team finalized their roster. Time will tell just how much James will play this season, but his job appears safe for now.

Lakers Guard Bronny James Is on a 4-Year, $7.8 Million Contract

James was trending towards being on the Lakers roster given the guard’s contract was already fully guaranteed. The guard’s four-year, $7.8 million contract is slated to go through the 2027-28 NBA season.

Los Angeles has a team option for the 2027-28 season.