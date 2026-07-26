Lakers Proposed to Trade Bronny James to 76ers in 3-Team Deal for Star Center

LeBron James may be locked in his next and final landing spot with the Philadelphia 76ers, but the ripple effect could potentially still go on. This is particularly true with his son Bronny James and whether he remains with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2026-27 season.

Bronny remains under contract in L.A., having had his $2.3 million salary for the upcoming season guaranteed. He is still moveable, though and the Lakers won’t be held back by any LeBron factor for the younger James.

If there is an opportunity to reunite with his father, the Lakers may move Bronny in a deal aimed at a much better roster addition.

In a proposed trade, the Lakers would acquire Daniel Gafford from the Dallas Mavericks. The Sixers would then receive Bronny from Los Angeles.

The Mavericks would take Jarred Vanderbilt and Jake LaRavia from Los Angeles, along with a 2032 first-round pick and second-round selections in 2027, 2028 and 2033.

All three sides get something out of this deal. The Sixers have a father-son reunion and don’t really give out much for him. The Mavs get flexibility and two depth additions while the Lakers improve frontcourt depth.

Lakers Proposed Trade Send Bronny James to 76ers to Clear Path for Frontcourt Upgrade

There won’t be any love lost in moving Bronny now. He showed some progress in his second year but not enough to gamble possible more valuable roster additions by keeping him. Moreover, it doesn’t make all the sense to toggle him between the NBA and the G-League in his third year.

For a developmental guard, Bronny needs somewhere he can get decent minutes at least. He won’t likely get that in Philadelphia, but with LeBron around, an argument could be made that it is a better shot than remaining at L.A.

Moving him directly won’t yield any good returns for the Lakers, which is why this package includes Vanderbilt and LaRavia, who are more decent chips. Both stars have been linked to an exit this summer and combined they clear a good cap space for the franchise.

Landing Gafford would be good business for the Lakers to fortify their frontcourt, which was seen as the number one priority before the offseason kicked off. Moving three players in this framework is also a good opportunity for the Lakers to take off more pieces, as they are currently just over the maximum roster allocations.

Lakers Could Benefit From Acquiring Gafford

The Lakers already pushed for their frontcourt upgrade by adding Walker Kessler. He was one of the first pieces of incoming, signalling the strong need in that position. Other stars like Kevon Looney also joined to add depth, but Gafford presents a good opportunity.

Gafford, 27, could be a long-term piece and already has familiarity with Lakers centerpiece Luka Doncic. The pair played in Dallas during the Mavs’ 2024 run to the NBA Finals. Gafford joined mid-season that year and took on a starting role for most parts.

Gafford can be a good deputy to Kessler in the frontcourt and fit just as the Mavericks did with him and Dereck Lively in what remains one of Doncic’s best years in the NBA, both in production and impact.