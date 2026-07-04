Bronny James Receives Update on Lakers Future After Major Insider Report

LeBron James’ departure from the Los Angeles Lakers will not only affect his future but also his son, Bronny James’ status with the franchise.

The older James used his unrestricted free agency to inform the Lakers that they could move forward without him. According to California Post’s Khobi Price, Bronny’s future in L.A. was always dependent on his father’s movement.

“And once LeBron makes his decision on his next destination, whether the Lakers will keep Bronny on the roster or trade him to LeBron’s next team will be the next domino to fall,” Price wrote.

Previously, it was mostly expected that if LeBron were to be traded in a sign-and-trade, Bronny would be part of the package. But now, the new development may have changed things.

What’s Next for Bronny James’ Lakers Future?

The Lakers guaranteed Bronny’s second-year salary for 2026-27. His salary is $2.29 million, which they deemed team-friendly rather than waiving him by the June 29 deadline. He was locked in for at least one more season on a deal with a team option beyond that.

This deal puts down some uncertainties about his future in L.A., but that stability leaves open questions about his developmental fit on a roster looking to move on from LeBron.

Bronny’s salary gives the Lakers some flexibility while filling the roster spots. He is a low-risk piece that does not cause cap burden. He will most likely be evaluated in training camps and preseason before committing.

Without LeBron, the Lakers organization has no pressure to keep Bronny if he can’t justify a spot. However, not waiving him shows that they are willing to give him a shot.

If the Lakers do decide to move Bronny, teams looking to fill up a roster spot without going over their cap limit can take him on. Although at this stage of his career, a lack of decent game minutes will hinder his development.

Can Bronny Get a Spot in L.A. Without LeBron?

Bronny saw an improved number of games in 2025-26, playing 42 games, although still on relatively low minutes. He also saw action in the postseason.

The Lakers may want to keep him as backcourt depth and he can carve out a bench role on a competitive squad. Although he will have to prove he can be independently valuable without the LeBron factor.

Bronny was impressive in the G-League for the South Bay Lakers but will have to translate that to the NBA even as a role player.

The Lakers are already getting their offseason business done. The likes of center Walker Kessler, free agents Quinten Grimes, Collin Sexton and Sandro Mamukelashvili have joined the fold. A number of stars have also been moved out.

The aim is to surround Luka Doncic with as much help as possible. Bronny can help add some extra legs and minutes in the backcourt but it will be up to the Lakers and head coach JJ Redick to decide if he will be an ideal fit for their new look team.

For now, Bronny’s Lakers future is still not on solid ground. There is the option that the team that wants to sign his father offers to take him, but that hasn’t been on the table yet.





