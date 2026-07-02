Los Angeles Lakers Star Bronny James Urged To Retire By NBA Pundit

Bronny James is coming off his second season in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard had averages of 2.9 points and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range in 42 games.

Earlier this week, news came out that Bronny’s contract has been guaranteed for the 2026-27 NBA season.

Keith Smith of Spotrac wrote (on June 30): “Bronny James’ contract with the Los Angeles Lakers became fully guaranteed for $2.3M yesterday.”

Lakers Star Bronny James Urged To Retire

Recently, Rob Parker (via The Odd Couple with Rob Parker & Kelvin Washington) urged Bronny to retire.

Parker: “Bronny James should retire. I would just retire… Bronny should retire… Because here’s the thing. The worst part now is the jig is up and then they’ll pull the plug on him and just give him the money to go away…Your dad is not here anymore. That’s the reason you were here. And that was a nice gesture for LeBron… We’ll pick up his contract so that he’ll have some money… But come on. What did Bronny James do to deserve any of that? I am sorry. I’m not buying it.”

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Looking At Broonny

Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at USC.

His playing time in the NBA has been extremely limited, but the 21-year-old has proven to be an elite G League guard.

Over 25 regular season G League games (across two seasons), Bronny is averaging 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 41.3% from three-point range.

It’s also worth noting that Bronny is going into a season with the Lakers where he will be without his father for the first time in his NBA career.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on June 30): “BREAKING: LeBron James will continue his NBA career for the 2026-27 season and has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN.”