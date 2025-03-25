Bronny James Sends 4-Word Message to Critics After 39-Point Explosion

Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James sent a strong statement on and off the court to his critics on Monday night after leading South Bay to a 122-118 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Bronny dropped a career-high 39 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, on an efficient 14-of-21 shooting night. He shot 4-of-8 from the 3-point line and added seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block in 38 minutes.

“I belong out here,” Bronny told Spectrum Sportsnet after his impressive performance. “That’s all I’m trying to prove. A lot of people say that I don’t. So I just come out, work every day, try to get better every day and improve myself.”

Bronny’s best performance in the G League came four days after he had his breakout game in the NBA. On Thursday, March 20, Bronny scored a season-high 17 points against the Milwaukee Bucks with nearly half of the Lakers roster unavailable, including his father LeBron James.

Bronny played a career-high 30 minutes off the bench as fellow rookie Dalton Knecht, who also dropped 17 points on 5-of-14 shooting, led the Lakers in scoring. Bronny also co-led the team in assists with five, along with veteran guard Jordan Goodwin, who is on a two-way contract. He added three rebounds and a block to round up his solid production.

His best performances in the pros — NBA and G League level — also came after the public confrontation between his father and ESPN’s “First Take” host Stephen A. Smith earlier this month.

“All the criticisms that come my way, it’s just amazing to shut all that down and keep going in my head,” Bronny told Spectrum Sportsnet.

NBA Analyst Impressed by Bronny James

Assigning Bronny to the G League was the best thing the Lakers did for him to develop his game.

“Just coming out here and getting reps, playing the game I love, I mean there’s nothing else I can ask for,” Bronny told Spectrum Sportsnet of his G League experience. “Just coming in and playing basketball for my job, it’s an amazing feeling.”

In 10 regular-season games for the South Bay, the 20-year-old Lakers rookie is averaging 22.4 points on 46/38/81 shooting splits along with 5.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.0 steals.

It’s impressive for a 55th selection, according to Fox Sports’ “First Things First” analyst Nick Wright.

“He is 100%, validating the pick, and he is answering every call,” Wright said. “And I do think for the most scrutinized second-round pick of my lifetime, I think it’s really impressive.”

What’s Next for Bronny?

Lakers coach JJ Redick is also as impressed with Bronny’s growth in his rookie year. He laid out the next step for him to become a solid rotation piece for the Lakers.

“I think the next step is just becoming an elite-conditioned athlete,” Redick told reporters following the Lakers’ 118-89 loss to the Bucks. “Because when [he] does that, with his physical tools and his burst and his handle — and we think he’s going to be an above-average to really good NBA shooter — he’s going to have a chance to really make an impact.”

South Bay has three games left in the G League regular season while the Lakers have 11 more games before the playoffs.

It will be interesting how the Lakers will utilize him amid his rapid development.