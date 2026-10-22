NBA World Reacts To Bronny James’ Performance In Warriors-Lakers Game

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Golden State Warriors for the first game of their 2026-27 season.

The Lakers won by a score of 127-105.

Bronny James finished with two points while shooting 1/1 from the field in five minutes of playing time.

NBA World Reacts To Bronny James’ Performance

Here’s what people were saying about Bronny:

Mark Medina: “With the Lakers holding a comfortable lead over the Warriors, Lakers fans are clamoring for Bronny James to come into the game.”

@LakersNation: “BRONNY FLOATER LETS GOOOOOOOOOOO”

@LADEig: “The night is complete: Bronny James scored 🫡”

Benjamin Royer: “Bronny James secures a floater and now all 12 Lakers players have scored tonight.”

@LKR_Fan24: “Bronny instantly comes in during garbage time and turns the ball over. 🤣”

@CuffsTheLegend: “Bronny James with the feathery floater.. aggressive Bronny >”

@jjust_boredd: “bronny is an AAAA player”

@Xanthos24: “Bronny really has no instincts as a basketball player. He dribbled the whole clock down and passed it to Looney. Like you dummy”

@Doom_CMYK: “Bronny can’t be the main ball handler. Guy looks lost every time he brings it up. On defense he is a LeCone.”

@Brodie_yuh: “Does bronny last on the roster this season or does he get dealt…we’ll see how they feel as the season progresses…gonna be a story in the media for no reason tho.”

Looking At Bronny

Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at USC.

He finished last season averaging 2.9 points and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range in 42 games (one start).

Looking At The Lakers

The Lakers (who are now 1-0) will continue action on Friday night when they remain at home to host the LA Clippers.