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NBA World Reacts To Bronny James’ Performance In Warriors-Lakers Game

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Golden State Warriors for the first game of their 2026-27 season.

The Lakers won by a score of 127-105.

Bronny James finished with two points while shooting 1/1 from the field in five minutes of playing time.

NBA World Reacts To Bronny James’ Performance

GettyBronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court after checking in during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here’s what people were saying about Bronny:

Mark Medina: “With the Lakers holding a comfortable lead over the Warriors, Lakers fans are clamoring for Bronny James to come into the game.”

@LakersNation: “BRONNY FLOATER LETS GOOOOOOOOOOO”

@LADEig: “The night is complete: Bronny James scored 🫡”

Benjamin Royer: “Bronny James secures a floater and now all 12 Lakers players have scored tonight.”

GettyBronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers during Los Angeles Lakers Media Day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 28, 2026 in El Segundo, California.

@LKR_Fan24: “Bronny instantly comes in during garbage time and turns the ball over. 🤣”

@CuffsTheLegend: “Bronny James with the feathery floater.. aggressive Bronny >”

@jjust_boredd: “bronny is an AAAA player”

GettyA detailed view of Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers jersey during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on April 24, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

@Xanthos24: “Bronny really has no instincts as a basketball player. He dribbled the whole clock down and passed it to Looney. Like you dummy”

@Doom_CMYK: “Bronny can’t be the main ball handler. Guy looks lost every time he brings it up. On defense he is a LeCone.”

@Brodie_yuh: “Does bronny last on the roster this season or does he get dealt…we’ll see how they feel as the season progresses…gonna be a story in the media for no reason tho.”

Looking At Bronny

GettyLos Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) brings the ball up court against the Washington Wizards at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Monday, March 30, 2026.

Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at USC.

He finished last season averaging 2.9 points and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range in 42 games (one start).

Looking At The Lakers

The Lakers (who are now 1-0) will continue action on Friday night when they remain at home to host the LA Clippers.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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NBA World Reacts To Bronny James’ Performance In Warriors-Lakers Game

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