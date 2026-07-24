Bronny James Reportedly Makes Decision On Lakers Future After LeBron News

Earlier on Friday, the huge news came out that LeBron James is signing a deal to play for the Philadelphia 76ers.

He had spent the last two years playing with his son (Bronny) on the Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote: “BREAKING: LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, Klutch Sports Group and Klutch CEO and Game Over show host Rich Paul tells ESPN.”

Bronny James Reportedly Makes Decision On Lakers Future

Following the news, many naturally wondered if Bronny would be joining his father on the 76ers.

It’s fair to assume that the Lakers would be willing to honor the hypothetical request (out of respect for LeBron).

That said, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported the latest.

Shelburne wrote: “As for the impact of LeBron James’ decision on his son Bronny James, Rich Paul, the agent for both tells ESPN that “they are not a package deal” and there’s no current plan or request for Bronny Janes to join his father in Philly. Bronny James recently had his contract guaranteed by the Lakers, whose staff has a fondness for him, according to sources.”

Based on that info, it sounds like Bronny is content to be in Los Angeles regardless of his father leaving.

They made history during their time together.

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Social Media Reacts To Shelburne’s Report

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@dockery58: “He’s saying that so Bronny doesn’t seem glued to his dad. Everyone knows the plan is still to get him to Philly by the deadline.”

@Demonbain_24: “Bronny is a nice prospect that’s developed very nicely, if a team wants to give assets like a second rounder for him I mean sure lakers could use another pick to maybe make a bigger move but bronny isn’t a throw away he’s developed nicely”

@AzSportsNFL: “Lmao!!! Lakers wish they could cut him immediately. That would be a bad look though.”

@23Tommy24: “Philly doesn’t have an internship program”

Looking At Bronny

Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at USC.

He is going into his third year in the league (all with the Lakers).

Last season, the 21-year-old averaged 2.9 points and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range in 42 games.