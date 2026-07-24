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Bronny James Reportedly Makes Decision On Lakers Future After LeBron News

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EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 02: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks with the media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on July 02, 2024 in El Segundo, California. The Lakers selected Bronny James and Dalton Knecht in the 2024 NBA Draft. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Earlier on Friday, the huge news came out that LeBron James is signing a deal to play for the Philadelphia 76ers.

He had spent the last two years playing with his son (Bronny) on the Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote: “BREAKING: LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, Klutch Sports Group and Klutch CEO and Game Over show host Rich Paul tells ESPN.”

Bronny James Reportedly Makes Decision On Lakers Future

GettyLos Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and son Bronny James (9) on the court during warmups before a game against the Washington Wizards at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Monday, March 30, 2026.

Following the news, many naturally wondered if Bronny would be joining his father on the 76ers.

It’s fair to assume that the Lakers would be willing to honor the hypothetical request (out of respect for LeBron).

That said, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported the latest.

Shelburne wrote: “As for the impact of LeBron James’ decision on his son Bronny James, Rich Paul, the agent for both tells ESPN that “they are not a package deal” and there’s no current plan or request for Bronny Janes to join his father in Philly. Bronny James recently had his contract guaranteed by the Lakers, whose staff has a fondness for him, according to sources.”

Based on that info, it sounds like Bronny is content to be in Los Angeles regardless of his father leaving.

They made history during their time together.

Social Media Reacts To Shelburne’s Report

GettyLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks past his son, Bronny James #9, before their game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on April 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@dockery58: “He’s saying that so Bronny doesn’t seem glued to his dad. Everyone knows the plan is still to get him to Philly by the deadline.”

@Demonbain_24: “Bronny is a nice prospect that’s developed very nicely, if a team wants to give assets like a second rounder for him I mean sure lakers could use another pick to maybe make a bigger move but bronny isn’t a throw away he’s developed nicely”

@AzSportsNFL: “Lmao!!! Lakers wish they could cut him immediately. That would be a bad look though.”

@23Tommy24: “Philly doesn’t have an internship program”

Looking At Bronny

Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at USC.

He is going into his third year in the league (all with the Lakers).

Last season, the 21-year-old averaged 2.9 points and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range in 42 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Bronny James Reportedly Makes Decision On Lakers Future After LeBron News

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