Former Los Angeles Lakers Starter Is Still An NBA Free Agent

Troy Brown Jr. last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season when he was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons.

He finished that year with averages of 4.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest in 59 games (15 starts).

As of August 27, Brown Jr. remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

He turned 27 last month.

Looking At Brown Jr.

Brown Jr. was the 15th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out Oregon.

He spent the first 2.5 seasons of his career with the Washington Wizards.

In 2020, Brown Jr. averaged 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.1% from three-point range in 69 games (22 starts).

Brown Jr. then spent part of two seasons with the Chicago Bulls before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022.

He finished his one year with the Lakers averaging 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 38.1% from three-point range in 76 games (45 starts).

The Lakers also reached the 2023 Western Conference finals (and Brown Jr. appeared in 12 NBA playoff games that year).

It will be interesting to see if Brown Jr. ends up back in the NBA before the end of his playing career.

There is no question he could be a good addition to a team looking for depth on the bench.

Looking At The Lakers

The Lakers are coming off a season where they reached the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

They got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On October 21, the Lakers will open up their 2027 season when they visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.