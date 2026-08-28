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Former Los Angeles Lakers Starter Is Still An NBA Free Agent

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers watches the clock wind down with LeBron James #6 and Troy Brown Jr. #7 during a 128-121 Lakers win over the Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena on November 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Troy Brown Jr. last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season when he was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons.

He finished that year with averages of 4.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest in 59 games (15 starts).

GettyTroy Brown Jr of the 36ers during the round 15 NBL match between Adelaide 36ers and Sydney Kings at Adelaide Entertainment Centre, on January 02, 2026, in Adelaide, Australia.

As of August 27, Brown Jr. remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

He turned 27 last month.

Looking At Brown Jr.

GettyTroy Brown Jr. #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena on March 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Brown Jr. was the 15th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out Oregon.

He spent the first 2.5 seasons of his career with the Washington Wizards.

In 2020, Brown Jr. averaged 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.1% from three-point range in 69 games (22 starts).

GettyTroy Brown Jr. #6 of the Washington Wizards calls a play during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on December 13, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Brown Jr. then spent part of two seasons with the Chicago Bulls before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022.

He finished his one year with the Lakers averaging 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 38.1% from three-point range in 76 games (45 starts).

The Lakers also reached the 2023 Western Conference finals (and Brown Jr. appeared in 12 NBA playoff games that year).

GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors competes for the ball with Troy Brown Jr. #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter in game one of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Chase Center on May 02, 2023 in San Francisco, California.

It will be interesting to see if Brown Jr. ends up back in the NBA before the end of his playing career.

There is no question he could be a good addition to a team looking for depth on the bench.

Looking At The Lakers

GettyHead coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on May 12, 2026 in El Segundo, California.

The Lakers are coming off a season where they reached the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

They got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On October 21, the Lakers will open up their 2027 season when they visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Los Angeles Lakers Starter Is Still An NBA Free Agent

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