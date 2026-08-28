LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers watches the clock wind down with LeBron James #6 and Troy Brown Jr. #7 during a 128-121 Lakers win over the Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena on November 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
On October 21, the Lakers will open up their 2027 season when they visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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Troy Brown Jr. last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season when he was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons.He finished that year with averages of 4.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest in 59 games (15 starts).As of August 27, Brown Jr. remains a free agent who is […]
Former Los Angeles Lakers Starter Is Still An NBA Free Agent