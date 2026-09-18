Byron Scott Sends Blunt Lakers Message After LeBron James Exit

The Los Angeles Lakers spent the summer formally turning the franchise over to Luka Dončić after LeBron James left for Philadelphia, surrounding their new centerpiece with a roster built to complement his playmaking.

Byron Scott is not ready to buy the hype.

On his Byron Scott’s Fast Break podcast, the former Lakers guard and head coach was asked which NBA team had the most overrated offseason. Scott’s answer came quickly.

“The Lakers,” Scott said. “The team that you said going to win 58 games. I think they had the most overrated offseason.”

The response drew laughter from the panel, particularly because Scott’s connection to the franchise runs so deep. He won three championships as a Lakers player during the Showtime era and later coached the team for two seasons.

Scott made sure nobody confused his criticism with a change in allegiance.

“I’m purple and gold down to the core,” Scott said. “But, I mean, everybody was talking about all these great — no, I just don’t see it yet.”

That skepticism arrives at a fascinating moment for Los Angeles.

Lakers Begin Luka Doncic Era Without LeBron James

James’ departure ended an eight-season run with the Lakers and removed a player who had been at the center of virtually every major decision the franchise made since 2018.

Now there is no question whose team it is.

The Lakers spent the offseason constructing a younger, deeper roster around Dončić, adding Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton, Quentin Grimes, Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams, Kevon Looney and Sandro Mamukelashvili while retaining Austin Reaves.

Kessler gives Dončić the kind of vertical lob threat that has traditionally thrived alongside him, while also providing Los Angeles with a legitimate rim protector.

Grimes offers a two-way skill set next to Dončić and Reaves. Sexton offers downhill scoring and another ballhandler. Thybulle brings a defensive specialist to the perimeter. Williams adds size and athleticism on the wing, while Looney provides championship experience and another physical option inside.

The pieces make sense individually.

Scott’s skepticism centers on what they will look like together.

Byron Scott Pushes Back on 58-Win Prediction

The discussion became particularly animated when another member of the podcast predicted the Lakers would win between 58 and 60 games.

Scott clearly thought that expectation had raced ahead of reality.

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Los Angeles won 53 games last season with James still playing a significant role. Asking the revamped group to approach 60 victories immediately would require more than Dončić producing at an MVP level.

The Lakers will need Reaves to handle an expanded offensive role, Kessler to anchor their defense and their new perimeter pieces to fit around a superstar who controls the ball for long stretches.

There is also the larger challenge of replacing James.

Even late in his career, James gave Los Angeles another elite decision-maker who could initiate offense, punish mismatches and take over possessions when Dončić was off the floor. The Lakers now have more depth, but replacing that level of basketball intelligence and creation is not a simple one-for-one exercise.

Another panelist argued that health could push Los Angeles toward that lofty win total, saying, “If they stay healthy…” before the conversation turned toward a potential wager.

Scott never backed away from his position.

His point was straightforward: the Lakers may have made several intriguing additions, but he has not seen enough to believe the offseason deserves the acclaim it has received.

Los Angeles undeniably changed.

Whether those changes are enough to turn a 53-win team that lost LeBron James into a 58- or 60-win contender is exactly what Scott believes still needs to be proven.