Lakers’ Draft Gamble on Rookie Wing Gains Support From NBA Executives

Expectations are growing around Los Angeles Lakers rookie Cameron Carr heading into the 2026-27 NBA season following an impressive Summer League and preseason debut.

The Lakers selected Carr with the No. 24 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft after the talented wing slipped further than many anticipated on draft night.

His unexpected slide immediately raised suggestions that Los Angeles had secured one of the biggest steals of the first round.

It appears NBA executives share that optimism, with Carr receiving the joint-fifth-most votes in the league’s annual general manager survey when asked which rookie would prove to be the biggest steal of the draft.

Lakers Rookie Cameron Carr Earns Recognition From NBA Executives

Carr received 7% of the votes, trailing only Brayden Burries (30%), Allen Graves (10%), Labaron Philon (10%), and Meleek Thomas (10%).

The Lakers rookie finished tied for fifth alongside Cameron Boozer, Chris Cenac Jr., Yaxel Lendeborg, and Caleb Wilson.

Los Angeles has struggled with wing depth in recent seasons, but its roster looks considerably different heading into the new campaign.

Free-agent additions Quentin Grimes, Matisse Thybulle, and Ziaire Williams have strengthened the rotation, while second-year forward Adou Thiero will look to take another step forward alongside Carr further down the pecking order.

Despite being just 21 and facing considerable competition for minutes, there is already optimism that Carr could force his way into head coach JJ Redick’s rotation during his rookie season.

The 6-foot-5 wing could spend time developing in the G League, although opportunities at the NBA level may arise as Redick manages his rotation throughout the regular season.

Across seven appearances between the California Classic and Las Vegas, Carr averaged 17.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 1.1 combined steals and blocks.

His shooting efficiency was mixed, finishing at 42.3% from the field and 29.2% from three-point range. However, inconsistency is hardly unusual for a rookie adjusting to the frantic pace of Summer League basketball.

Encouragingly, Carr averaged just 0.7 turnovers per contest and completed three games without committing a single turnover.

Carr Faces Important Challenge After Promising Summer League

Carr surpassed 20 points on two occasions during Summer League, emerging as one of the Lakers’ standout performers and outperforming prospects selected ahead of him.

Given those performances, his recognition among NBA general managers is hardly surprising. The rookie has repeatedly showcased the scoring ability and athleticism that made him such an intriguing first-round prospect.

The 21-year-old has seen limited action during the preseason, appearing in just two games against the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, with injury concerns keeping him sidelined for the remaining contests.

Nevertheless, Carr flashed his potential against Sacramento, scoring 19 points in just 22 minutes off the bench. He shot 7-of-13 from the field, knocked down three three-pointers, and added three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Despite those encouraging performances, translating his potential into consistent NBA minutes will likely depend on his development at the defensive end.

Standing 6-foot-5 with a reported 42-inch vertical leap and 7-foot-1 wingspan, Carr possesses the physical tools to become an impactful two-way player.

How quickly he learns to use those attributes defensively could determine how much trust Redick places in him during the early stages of the season.

There is a potential pathway for Carr to crack the rotation immediately, although expectations should remain measured.

Dalton Knecht‘s trajectory offers a recent reminder of how quickly circumstances can change for a young player. After making an encouraging early impact as a rookie, his development has since stalled heading into his third season.

Carr has already provided plenty of reasons for optimism, and the recognition from NBA executives only adds to the excitement surrounding his potential.

The next challenge will be turning an impressive summer into consistent production when the regular season begins.