Lakers Draft Pick Tipped for Major Rotation Breakthrough in Year Two

The Los Angeles Lakers do not appear to be finished reshaping their roster, as evidenced by their continued pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga.

After years of lacking depth on the wing, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office have made that position a clear priority this offseason.

Quentin Grimes, Matisse Thybulle, and Ziaire Williams have all arrived to provide greater athleticism, versatility, and experience on the perimeter.

First-round pick Cameron Carr is also expected to compete for minutes at both guard and wing after an impressive Summer League.

Another player quietly building momentum, however, is second-year forward Adou Thiero, who is beginning to generate buzz ahead of his sophomore campaign.

Lakers Wing Drawing Praise Ahead of Second NBA Season

Thiero’s encouraging Summer League followed a rookie season that was heavily disrupted by injuries.

The 22-year-old missed the entire 2025 Summer League after suffering a knee injury at Arkansas that eventually required surgery, delaying the start of his professional career.

He later sustained an MCL sprain, further limiting his opportunities to establish himself in the Lakers’ rotation.

Instead, much of his development came with the South Bay Lakers in the G League, where he steadily gained confidence and expanded his all-around game.

That progress carried into the 2026 Summer League, where Thiero once again showcased the athleticism, defensive versatility, and two-way upside that made him such an intriguing prospect.

“With the Lakers roster clearly devoid of athletic wings, it gives way for Thiero to make his case for a real potential spot on the floor,” Silver Screen and Roll’s Raj Chipalu recently wrote.

“As with any young player on a team hoping to be in contention, Thiero’s minutes will be determined by his ability to lock in on the defensive end. Projecting him into the Lakers’ rotation, his potential as a predator on defense is an enticing fit.”

As Chipalu noted, Thiero remains a raw prospect, and there is still work to do before he becomes a dependable NBA contributor. Even so, the signs point to a player making meaningful progress at an important stage of his development.

Health Could Determine Thiero’s NBA Opportunity

For Thiero, the biggest obstacle to earning a consistent role with the Lakers may simply be staying healthy.

“Barring a carryover of health issues from last season, Thiero’s two-way athletic profile provides a hopeful road map to a run at minutes next season in year two,” Chipalu added.

Standing 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot wingspan, Thiero possesses the size, athleticism, and defensive versatility that NBA teams covet in modern two-way wings.

Across seven Summer League appearances for the Lakers, including two games at the California Classic and five in Las Vegas, he averaged 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.1 steals while shooting 48.5% from the field.

One of his standout performances came in a July 10 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, when he scored 20 points and delivered four of his trademark high-flying dunks, including a spectacular breakaway windmill slam in the second quarter.

He also finished with four rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks in 30 minutes, posted a team-best plus-13, and did not commit a single turnover.

Thiero had already shown encouraging signs with the Lakers’ G League affiliate last season, averaging 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 block across 10 appearances while shooting an outstanding 60.4% from the field.

Although his explosive athleticism initially grabbed attention, he also made encouraging strides as a perimeter shooter, converting 10 of his 20 three-point attempts and hinting at the potential to develop into a reliable two-way wing.

Between his G League development and strong Summer League performances, Thiero has reinforced why the Lakers remain excited about his long-term potential.

If he can stay healthy, he has the physical tools and defensive upside to grow into a valuable, cost-controlled rotation piece over the coming years.