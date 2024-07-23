Lakers Among Teams Interested in $108 Million Sharpshooter: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are among a handful of teams interested in trading for Brooklyn Nets small forward Cam Johnson, New York Post’s Brian Lewis reported on July 22.

“His size (6-foot-8), age (28) and shooting ability combine to make Johnson valuable. Only 10 NBA players 6-7 or taller averaged more than his 2.4 made 3-pointers last season.

While the Kings, Magic and Lakers are interested, one recent report claimed the Spurs, Raptors or Warriors could be a “dark horse,” Lewis wrote.

During his introductory press conference, new Lakers head coach JJ Redick repeatedly said he wants the team to shoot more 3-pointers and surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with more two-way players.

Johnson perfectly fits the bill.

Last season, the Lakers ranked 28th in both 3-point attempts per game.

A career 39.2% 3-point shooter on 5.2 attempts per game, Johnson can come in and immediately boost the Lakers’ firepower. The 27-year-old wing is also an adequate defender because of his size and switchability. Slotting him next to James and Davis will keep him from defending the stronger, low-post players and focus on defending the perimeter against wings and guards.

Cam Johnson Won’t Come Cheap

Johnson has three more years left on a team-friendly four-year, $108 million deal (with more than $12 million in unlikely bonuses, per Spotrac) he signed with the Nets last season.

“While Johnson is entering the second year of a four-year, $94.5 million extension, it de-escalates after next season to just 13.91 percent and 13.85 percent of the salary cap in the final two years, making it team-friendly,” Lewis wrote.

With Mikal Bridges gone, the Nets are in full rebuilding mode. But Johnson will not come cheap.

“The Bridges move and the deal with Houston to get their own 2025 and ’26 picks back has given the Nets that aforementioned flexibility. But moving Johnson would give them even more,” Lewis wrote.

With several teams also interested, the Nets have the leverage.

Will the Lakers surrender their draft capital for Johnson?

Lakers’ Cautious in Trading Draft Capital

During their rookies Bronny James and Dalton Knecht‘s introductory press conference, Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka explained their cautious approach in the trade market which is the reason for their quiet offseason so far.

“We’re going to always be aggressive to trying to make roster upgrades and we’ll be relentless to continue to look at what we can do,” Pelinka told reporters.

But he also noted they are also being cautious because of the new, punitive Collective Bargaining Agreement that restricts teams who reach the first and second aprons on what they can do to build out their rosters.

“If the right deal comes and we have to put in draft picks, we will,” Pelinka told reporters. “We are now in the apron world.”

The Lakers have two first-round picks (2029 and 2031) at their disposal plus five second-round picks from next year’s draft until 2031.

Pelinka cited contending teams losing players, which is a result of the new CBA.

The Nuggets lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Paul George left the Lakers’ crosstown rivals Clippers because both teams were trying to get under the second apron.

“That’s a result of the apron world we’re living in,” Pelinka said. “So does it make trades more challenging? Yes! Does it make good trades impossible? No! So we’ll continue to pursue upgrades to our roster.”