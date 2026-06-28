Lakers Eye 43% 3-Point Sharpshooter, Face One Big Problem

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ pursuit of Cam Johnson may have become considerably more complicated.

The veteran forward has long been viewed as one of the NBA’s ideal complementary wings, and the latest trade chatter suggests the Lakers are far from alone in recognizing it.

According to HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto, several contenders have expressed interest in acquiring Johnson from the Denver Nuggets, potentially setting up one of the offseason’s most competitive trade markets.

For a Lakers front office attempting to maximize Luka Dončić’s championship window, that could significantly increase the cost of landing one of its preferred targets.

Lakers Among Several Teams Interested in Cam Johnson

Scotto reported Sunday that Johnson has emerged as one of Denver’s most coveted trade assets.

“Meanwhile, as the Nuggets navigate getting below the second apron, sharpshooting forward Cam Johnson has drawn trade interest from several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, and Orlando Magic, league sources told HoopsHype.”

The report comes as Denver continues evaluating ways to reshape its roster around three-time MVP Nikola Jokić.

Scotto added that the Nuggets are willing to listen to offers for every player on the roster except Jokić as they search for ways to improve following a disappointing first-round playoff exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Johnson’s combination of elite shooting, positional versatility and an expiring contract has made him one of the NBA’s most attractive trade candidates.

Peyton Watson Remains Lakers’ Ideal Target

Johnson is not the only Nuggets forward on the Lakers’ radar.

Denver’s rising wing Peyton Watson has emerged as one of Los Angeles’ preferred young targets because he checks nearly every box the franchise has prioritized around Dončić.

Earlier this offseason, ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks identified athletic, defensive-minded wings as one of the Lakers’ biggest roster needs.

Watson fits that profile perfectly.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign, averaging 14.6 points while shooting 49.1% from the field and 41.1% from three-point range, establishing himself as one of Denver’s cornerstone young players.

The problem for the Lakers is that Watson is entering restricted free agency.

Scotto reported the Nuggets remain determined to retain him, meaning Denver can match any offer sheet he signs.

Unless another team structures an offer the Nuggets refuse to match, Watson appears unlikely to change uniforms this summer.

Cam Johnson Becomes the More Realistic Target

That reality makes Johnson the more straightforward path for the Lakers.

Denver’s desire to keep Watson while navigating the NBA’s restrictive second-apron rules could force the Nuggets to create payroll flexibility elsewhere.

Johnson, who is entering the final season of his contract and will earn $23.06 million, represents one of Denver’s clearest opportunities to accomplish that objective.

The 30-year-old is also coming off arguably the most efficient offensive season of his career, posting career highs by shooting 48.0% from the field and 43.0% from beyond the arc.

His ability to stretch the floor, defend multiple positions and thrive without dominating the basketball makes him an ideal complement to Dončić.

Competition Could Drive Up Johnson’s Price

The challenge for the Lakers is no longer identifying the right player.

It is outbidding a growing list of contenders.

That gives Denver leverage as trade discussions develop.

Unlike many teams looking to shed salary, the Nuggets are under no immediate obligation to move Johnson.

His expiring contract provides financial flexibility, and the strong market surrounding him could allow Denver to seek the best possible return.

For Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, any pursuit would require balancing Johnson’s obvious fit against the franchise’s limited draft capital.

Los Angeles continues prioritizing an A-list center to pair with Dončić, but adding another dependable two-way wing remains a major offseason objective.

Watson may represent the higher upside long-term investment.

Because Denver controls his restricted free agency, however, Johnson has emerged as the far more attainable target.

The Lakers’ interest appears genuine.

The challenge now is separating themselves from a crowded field of contenders pursuing one of the NBA’s most coveted trade candidates.