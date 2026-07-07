Lakers Make Cautious Summer League Decision on Draft Standout

The Los Angeles Lakers wrapped up their California Classic schedule on Monday night, completing their final tune-up before heading to Las Vegas for NBA Summer League.

Two-way guard Chris Manon stole the headlines, erupting for a team-high 24 points to lead the Lakers to an 88-84 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

One player who was noticeably quieter, however, was first-round draft pick Cameron Carr, whose night ended much earlier than expected.

Lakers Make Cautious Summer League Decision on Cameron Carr

Carr played just 12 minutes in the first half against San Antonio, finishing with five points, one rebound, one assist, one steal, and one block while shooting 2-of-7 from the field and missing all of his attempts from beyond the arc.

He also posted a minus-eight plus-minus before the Lakers elected not to play him after halftime.

The decision was likely a precautionary one, allowing the organization to manage Carr’s workload ahead of the Las Vegas Summer League.

Fellow young wing Adou Thiero also sat out the contest, with the Lakers continuing to carefully monitor his workload after he missed last year’s Summer League and significant portions of his rookie season because of a knee injury.

Despite the shortened outing, Carr enjoyed an impressive California Classic overall.

Across three games, the 21-year-old averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 1.0 combined steal and block in just 22.4 minutes per contest.

He shot 42.1% from the field and knocked down nine of his 22 three-point attempts, good for an impressive 40.9% from beyond the arc.

Carr’s standout display came in Sunday’s double-overtime victory over the Miami Heat, when he poured in 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Those early performances have provided the Lakers with plenty of optimism, particularly after an offseason that created additional opportunities on the wing.

Carr and Thiero Offering Encouraging Signs

Although it remains a small sample size, Carr’s perimeter shooting has been one of the biggest positives of the Lakers’ Summer League campaign, especially considering many rookies need time to adjust to the NBA game.

For the former Baylor standout, that transition has appeared remarkably smooth.

Thiero previously described Carr as “a sponge” when it comes to learning, while admitting the pair are growing together as the leaders of the Lakers’ Summer League squad.

“I can answer some of these questions, but I’m still asking questions myself,” Thiero said following Friday’s opener, via the Los Angeles Times. “So we going to have to learn this, learn everything together.”

Lakers Summer League coach Ty Abbott also praised the pair’s developing chemistry, describing it as a “dynamic partnership” and adding that “there’s a good connection there” between the organization’s two young wings.

Both Carr and Thiero fit the mold of the long, athletic, two-way wings that have become among the NBA’s most sought-after player archetypes.

Carr’s scoring ability and Thiero’s defensive versatility have already given the Lakers reason for optimism, with both youngsters showing encouraging signs that they could develop into valuable, cost-controlled contributors in the years ahead.

The Lakers will now shift their attention to the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, where they open play against the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 10.

Los Angeles is guaranteed four games over six days before potentially advancing to either the four-team playoff bracket or the consolation games scheduled between July 17 and 19.