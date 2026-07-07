Lakers Two-Way Star Delivers Breakout Performance in Summer League

The Los Angeles Lakers are continuing their preparations for the Las Vegas Summer League while wrapping up their California Classic schedule.

Three games into the event, much of the attention has understandably centered on recent draft picks Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero.

On Monday night, however, another familiar face stole the spotlight.

Two-way guard Chris Manon erupted for a team-high 24 points to lead the Lakers to an 88-84 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Lakers Two-Way Guard Delivers Breakout Summer League Performance

In 27 minutes, Manon showcased the offensive side of his game, shooting an efficient 7-of-10 from the field, 2-of-3 from three-point range, and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.

He also filled the stat sheet with eight rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks to cap off an outstanding all-around performance.

With Carr limited to just 12 minutes before being held out for the second half after scoring five points, Manon stepped up to provide the offensive spark the Lakers needed.

Thiero also sat out the contest, likely as the organization continues to carefully manage his workload after he missed last year’s Summer League and significant portions of his rookie season with a knee injury.

Manon has built his reputation as a defensive specialist, but his offensive production has often lagged behind.

Monday’s performance, however, offered an encouraging glimpse of what he could become if that side of his game continues to develop.

The Lakers clearly believed enough in his long-term potential to move quickly this offseason, first tendering him a two-way qualifying offer to retain his restricted free agent rights before bringing him back on another two-way contract.

That approach ensured Los Angeles maintained control of Manon’s future while fending off interest from rival teams.

Defensive Standout Continues to Expand His Game

The decision to re-sign Manon followed an impressive rookie campaign in which he established himself as one of the South Bay Lakers’ most reliable contributors.

Across 46 G League appearances, he averaged 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.1 steals while shooting 51.2% from the field and 31.5% from three-point range.

His impact on the defensive end earned him G League All-Defensive Team honors after finishing with 97 steals, the fifth-highest total in the league.

Only Hayden Gray, Darius Brown II, Tristen Newton, and Daishen Nix recorded more steals, with each playing more minutes than Manon.

He registered at least four steals in nine different games, including a six-steal performance against the Stockton Kings in late March, when he also added six points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

There were encouraging flashes offensively as well. Manon scored at least 20 points on four occasions, highlighted by a 31-point explosion against the Valley Suns in November.

In that performance, he knocked down a season-high four three-pointers while also recording four steals and three blocks, underlining his ability to impact both ends of the floor.

Although he logged just 46 total minutes across nine NBA appearances with the Lakers, the organization clearly saw enough to continue investing in his development.

Through three Summer League games, Manon is averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 block while shooting an outstanding 78.9% from the field.

If Monday’s offensive breakout proves to be more than a one-off performance, the Lakers may have uncovered a genuine two-way contributor capable of providing energy, defense, and reliable scoring off the bench in the years ahead.