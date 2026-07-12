Lakers Hit With Concerning News on Standout Rookie in Summer League

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their impressive Summer League run on Saturday night, cruising to a 91-70 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

The convincing win improved Los Angeles to 2-0 in Las Vegas after posting a 2-1 record at the California Classic.

Returning G League forward Arthur Kaluma stole the headlines with a dominant 34-point performance, shooting 11-of-16 from the field and knocking down six three-pointers. Second-year wing Adou Thiero added 15 points despite an inefficient shooting night.

Away from the result, however, the Lakers received an unwelcome update on standout rookie Cameron Carr.

Lakers Rookie Cameron Carr Misses Summer League Contest

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Carr was ruled out before tipoff with a right thumb contusion.

Whether the absence was purely precautionary or the result of a more significant injury remains unclear, but it marks the second time this summer that the 21-year-old has missed game action because of a physical issue.

Carr previously sat out the second half of the California Classic finale against the San Antonio Spurs after dealing with an infected toe before returning for Friday’s Summer League opener in Las Vegas.

The Lakers will be hoping Carr avoids the injury setbacks that disrupted Adou Thiero’s rookie campaign.

Thiero missed the entire 2025 Summer League after suffering a knee injury at Arkansas, which eventually required surgery and delayed the start of his first NBA season.

His rookie year was then interrupted by further setbacks, including an MCL sprain, making it difficult for him to build momentum or establish a consistent role with the Lakers.

Instead, much of his development came with the South Bay Lakers in the G League, where he was able to gain valuable playing time and continue refining his game.

Carr’s performances so far have given Los Angeles every reason to believe he can compete for rotation minutes as a rookie, particularly after an offseason that created greater opportunities on the wing.

For that reason, keeping him healthy will be just as important as continuing his on-court development. Any recurring injury issues would be an unwelcome concern for both the player and the organization.

Carr Already Showing Encouraging Signs

Before missing Saturday’s contest, Carr delivered another impressive all-around performance in the Lakers’ Summer League opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The first-round pick finished with 18 points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two blocks while once again showcasing the two-way potential that made him such an intriguing draft selection.

He shot 7-of-13 from the field, although he connected on just one of his five attempts from three-point range.

After opening the California Classic by knocking down nine of his first 20 shots from beyond the arc, Carr has cooled slightly, shooting 1-of-7 over his previous game and a half.

Even so, the former Baylor standout has consistently looked composed on both ends of the floor.

Across four Summer League appearances between San Francisco and Las Vegas, Carr is averaging 17.0 points in 24.1 minutes per game.

He is shooting 45.1% from the field and 37.0% from three-point range on 6.8 attempts per contest, while also averaging 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 1.0 block.

Despite his productive offensive start, Carr has acknowledged there is still plenty of room for improvement defensively.

That side of the ball could ultimately determine how quickly he earns NBA minutes, with his 42-inch vertical leap and 7-foot-1 wingspan giving him the physical tools to develop into a high-level defender.