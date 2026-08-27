Lakers Rookie Tipped to Crack Rotation Despite Crowded Depth Chart

The Los Angeles Lakers have transformed their wing depth this offseason, making several noteworthy additions around their new-look roster.

Free agents Quentin Grimes, Matisse Thybulle, and Ziaire Williams have all arrived in Los Angeles, while second-year forward Adou Thiero will be looking to take another step forward.

The Lakers also added Cameron Carr with their first-round selection in the 2026 NBA Draft, giving JJ Redick another intriguing option on the wing.

Despite being only 21 and facing considerable competition for minutes, there is already a belief that Carr could force his way into the Lakers’ rotation as a rookie.

Lakers Rookie Cameron Carr Tipped to Crack Rotation

Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman recently assessed every 2026 first-round pick and predicted whether they would start, come off the bench, or begin their careers in the G League.

It would hardly be unusual for a late first-round selection such as Carr to spend time at the developmental level. However, Wasserman believes the rookie has a legitimate pathway to NBA minutes despite the Lakers’ collection of more experienced wings.

“The Los Angeles Lakers might not be done filling out the roster,” he wrote. “But as of now, Cameron Carr has a path to rotation as a second-unit or spot-start shotmaker.”

“He’ll have a very defined and obvious offensive role that calls for shooting, self-created perimeter scoring and play-finishing off transition, drives or cuts. He’ll be a catch-and-shoot and pull-up scorer who’s explosiveness should also translate to easy baskets and defensive playmaking.”

Wasserman noted that certain matchups could lead Redick to favor a defensive specialist such as Thybulle, potentially squeezing Carr’s minutes.

However, Jonathan Kuminga‘s decision to join the Minnesota Timberwolves rather than the Lakers could leave additional opportunities available for the rookie to establish himself.

“There are still going to be regular situations when the Lakers could use the rookie’s firepower and athleticism,” Wasserman added.

Cameron Carr Made Immediate Impression in Summer League

Before the NBA Draft, Carr was widely projected as a potential fringe lottery selection. Instead, he remained available until No. 24, where the Lakers traded up one spot with the New York Knicks to acquire his draft rights.

Across seven Summer League appearances between the California Classic and Las Vegas, Carr averaged 17.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 1.1 combined steals and blocks.

His efficiency was mixed, with the rookie shooting 42.3% from the field and 29.2% from three-point range. However, inconsistency is hardly unusual for a first-year player operating in the often hectic environment of Summer League.

Carr averaged just 0.7 turnovers per game and finished three contests without committing a single turnover.

He also surpassed 20 points twice and emerged as one of the Lakers’ standout performers, at times producing more than several prospects selected ahead of him in the draft.

Throughout the summer, Carr repeatedly flashed the scoring ability and athleticism that made him such an intriguing first-round talent.

Turning those flashes into consistent NBA minutes will likely depend on his development at the other end of the floor.

At 6-foot-5 with a reported 42-inch vertical leap and 7-foot-1 wingspan, Carr possesses the physical tools to become an impactful two-way player. How quickly he learns to utilize those attributes defensively could determine how much Redick trusts him early in the season.

G League Could Still Play Key Role in Carr’s Development

A stint with the newly rebranded Coachella Valley Lakers would therefore not come as a surprise, particularly during stretches when consistent NBA minutes are unavailable.

Regular G League repetitions could offer Carr an opportunity to continue developing while remaining firmly within the Lakers’ plans.

There is a legitimate pathway for the rookie to crack the rotation immediately, but expectations should remain measured.

Dalton Knecht’s trajectory provides a recent reminder of how quickly things can change for a young player. After making an encouraging early impact as a rookie, his development has since stagnated heading into his third season.

Carr has already provided plenty of reasons for optimism, but the next challenge will be turning an exciting summer into sustainable production when the games begin to matter.