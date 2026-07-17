Lakers Rookie Sends Strong Warning to the Rest of the NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers extended their unbeaten run at NBA Summer League on Thursday with another convincing victory, defeating No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson and the Chicago Bulls 105-82.

The win improved Los Angeles to 4-0 in Las Vegas and secured the tournament’s top seed heading into the playoff stage.

As has been the case throughout the summer, first-round pick Cameron Carr was once again among the Lakers’ standout performers, continuing to strengthen his case for meaningful NBA minutes.

Lakers Rookie Sends Strong Message After Latest Win

Carr finished with 14 points in 22 minutes, shooting 5-of-12 from the field. Although he went 0-of-3 from beyond the arc, he added three rebounds, two steals, and continued to make winning plays on both ends of the floor.

With the Lakers comfortably in control for much of the second half, Carr and the majority of the starting lineup spent most of the fourth quarter on the bench, leaving the rookie with little opportunity to further add to his stat line.

While his performance drew plenty of attention, it was Carr’s postgame comments that really stood out.

“At the end of the day, I feel like you’ve got to have fire under your feet,” he said. “Every time I step onto the court, I’m motivated to go out and do my job. I think I was overlooked, so I’ve got a lot to prove.”

“I got to give all the credit to my teammates. They all did their job, I just stepped up when I needed to for them. I feel like every single game we’re getting better and better.”

Before the NBA Draft, Carr was widely projected as a fringe lottery selection. Instead, he slipped to No. 24, where the Lakers traded up one spot with the New York Knicks to acquire his draft rights.

Across six Summer League appearances between the California Classic and Las Vegas, the 21-year-old is averaging 17.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 1.3 combined steals and blocks while shooting 44.4% from the field and 32.5% from three-point range.

His numbers have come in just 24.6 minutes per game, with him averaging only 0.7 turnovers and recording three turnover-free performances.

Carr’s Evolving Game Continues to Impress

Carr has reached double figures in five games and established himself as one of Summer League’s breakout performers, outproducing many of the players selected ahead of him in the draft.

The young guard’s latest outing followed another impressive performance earlier this week after returning from a thumb injury that forced him to miss the previous game.

Against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, he led all scorers with 23 points in 29 minutes, shooting 8-of-18 from the field while knocking down three three-pointers. He also added one rebound, two assists, and one block.

Throughout Summer League, Carr has consistently showcased the offensive talent and athleticism that made him a first-round pick, albeit a late one.

Yet despite his production, the former Baylor standout has been most critical of his work on the defensive end.

“I gotta be better, I gotta be a lot better defensively,” he said after last Friday’s opener. “I can get as many deflections as I want, but if you give up a straight line drive, you still can’t help anybody.”

“So I gotta be a lot better defensively, be more aware, talk and don’t be a lapse. Don’t be an area that people can go at.”

With Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and new addition Walker Kessler expected to shoulder much of the offensive load next season, Carr’s path to consistent NBA minutes could hinge on how quickly he develops into a dependable defender.

Standing 6-foot-5 with a 42-inch vertical leap and a 7-foot-1 wingspan, he possesses the physical tools to become a high-level two-way player.

The Lakers return to action on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors in the Summer League semifinals, with a place in the championship game on the line.