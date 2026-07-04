Cameron Carr Makes His Feelings Clear on NBA Summer League Debut

The Los Angeles Lakers were no match against the Golden State Warriors in their first game of the 2026 NBA Summer League.

The Lakers visited the Warriors at the Chase Center as part of the California Classic. Things were a bit close in the first quarter before Golden State outscored the Lakers 29-10 in the second period.

Cameron Carr was the lone bright spot for the Lakers in their 104-72 loss. The rookie finished with 19 points, two rebounds and one assist. He went 7-for-15 from the field and knocked down a game-high five 3-point shots.

Cameron Carr Reacts to His NBA Summer League Debut

Speaking to Andscape’s Marc J. Spears before his NBA Summer League debut, Cameron Carr was feeling confident and couldn’t wait to show everyone why passing on him in the draft was a mistake.

After his unofficial debut for the Los Angeles Lakers, Carr told reporters that he was feeling a bit nervous at the start of the game.

“If I said I wasn’t nervous, I’d be lying,” Carr said, via Marcus D. Smith of USA Today. “I was probably nervous, excited. I just was ready, just for the first opportunity for the ball to go up in the air, and I just get to compete with these guys.”

Carr added that once he settled in after the first possession, his anxiety vanished, and he was able to play well despite the end result. He was just enjoying the moment since he won’t have another Summer League debut.

The Lakers traded up one spot at No. 24 in this year’s draft to acquire Carr from the New York Knicks. He was considered a steal by many analysts due to his athleticism and potential. He also has a pedigree, being a second-generation NBA player and son of six-year league vet Chris Carr.

Coach Ty Abbott Praises Cameron Carr

Speaking on his postgame media availability, Los Angeles Lakers Summer League coach Ty Abbott liked what he saw from Cameron Carr. Abbott was confident that Carr’s athleticism would translate well in the NBA, which would help the Lakers next season.

“He’s got an ability to read the game,” Abbott said, via Thuc Nhi Nguyen of The Los Angeles Times. “He’s not out there and completely lost. He kind of understands, and if he does make a mistake, he recognizes it pretty early.”

Abbott added that Carr will have to add some muscle to increase his strength. It’s all about reps to start his career, and he sees the rookie getting a lot of it just because of his ability to defend.

The Lakers are back in action on Sunday against the Miami Heat.