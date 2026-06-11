Carmelo Anthony Weighs in on LeBron James’ Looming Retirement Decision

Since they were both drafted back in 2003, Carmelo Anthony and Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James have been friends, competitors and teammates. So, if anyone is qualified to speculate about what the future holds for James, it’s Anthony.

James will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he has to decide what he wants to do next season, and beyond. His options include remaining with the Lakers, signing with another team or retiring from the NBA.

Carmelo Anthony ‘Doesn’t Know’ if LeBron James Knows What the Future Holds

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Anthony was asked what he thought James would do and he tried to provide an answer as best as he could, but Anthony doesn’t think that James himself knows what he’s going to do, so it’s tough for anyone else to speak with any confidence on the matter.

“I just think he’s going to go through this process and allow himself to just take all of this in and and and just sit back and reflect on everything where he’s at, his family, where he’s trying to go, what he’s trying to accomplish,” Anthony said of James.

“I honestly don’t know if he knows at this moment, which is a which is a good thing, because that goes to show that, at this age and state and his career in the game, he’s still committed to being great. He’s still committed to bringing something to this game and enhancing this game and pushing this game forward.”

Anthony joked that he selfishly wants James to retire so the two can hang out together, but he knows that might have to wait a year or two.

Lakers’ LeBron James Doesn’t Want to ‘Cheat the Game’

In a recent interview with Time magazine, James provided some insight into when he will [eventually] decide to hang up his signature Nikes, saying that the decision will ultimately be up to his mind, as opposed to his body.

It’s up to the mind,” James said. “Where the mind goes, the body will lay. When I’m not in love with getting to the arenas on game days five hours before to start my preparation, if I’m out of love with getting to practice 2½ hours beforehand, then I know I’ll be done. Because then I’m going to start cheating the game.”

James has already played a record-setting 23 seasons in the league. We’ll have to wait and see if he makes it to 24.