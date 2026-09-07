Lakers NBA Champion Issues Warning About New-Look Roster

A member of the most recent Lakers NBA championship team weighed in on the dramatic offseason moves made by Los Angeles as the franchise enters a new era without LeBron James but with entirely new owners.

In an interview published by Lakers Nation, Danny Green gave his endorsement to the Los Angeles Lakers‘ offseason overhaul, but issued a warning on what the new-look Lakers roster means for the 17-time NBA champions in the postseason, a problem the front office cannot solve at least until spring.

Los Angeles replaced most of last season’s playoff rotation in a single summer, and Green’s warning lands on a roster with almost no significant postseason experience.

The three-time champion made the comments on ESPN Los Angeles’ “Mason & Ireland with Andy Kamenetzky” during the Lakers Youth Foundation Golf Tournament, as reported by Lakers Nation.

Green admitted the summer blurred together before it made sense to him.

“I liked a lot of the pieces they picked up. I know they’re young, so not super experienced,” he said, as quoted by Lakers Nation‘s Matthew Valento.

Danny Green’s Los Angeles Lakers Roster Verdict



Green issued a split verdict.

“I think they’re going to be a pretty good regular season team. Playoffs, I don’t know because of the youth and experience, but I like the moves they made,” Green said. He added that the group has more depth and got younger and faster.

Green identified the team’s foundation as Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves in the backcourt with new addition Walker Kessler manning the middle. Finding quality role players around that trio is the most pressing task the front office now faces.

Green won three titles across a 15-year career, including the Lakers’ 2020 “bubble” championship, and retired in 2024.

Danny Green Names Los Angeles Lakers X-Factors



“There’s a couple of people, man. Obviously we know what Austin and Luka can do and then you got a lot of heavy on Walker Kessler,” Green said.

He named rookie Cameron Carr, Ziaire Williams, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Sexton, calling Sexton a defensive presence who could start or come off the bench and play point guard.

“Those three guys, to me, can be X-factors for the group, like what Jake (LaRavia) was last year,” Green said, adding that LaRavia can carry that role over and improve on it.

Kessler was the summer’s headline acquisition, and the expectation attached to him is pretty clear. He was acquired to repair the Los Angeles defense.

Los Angeles Lakers Turnover After LeBron James Exit

The Lakers brought in 11 new players this summer, counting two-way contracts, according to ClutchPoints‘ David Yapkowitz. LeBron James signed with Philadelphia, Rui Hachimura joined the Clippers, Luke Kennard went to Phoenix and Deandre Ayton was traded to Washington.

Marcus Smart left for Houston and Jaxson Hayes signed in Utah. Jaden Hardy came over in the Ayton deal, Arthur Kaluma landed on a two-way contract and Los Angeles used the No. 24 pick on Carr.

Reaves re-signed on a four-year deal worth about $185 million. Kessler cost four years and roughly $130 million plus a stack of first-round picks and swaps sent to Utah.

Los Angeles went 53-29 last season, beat Houston in six games, then lost four straight to Oklahoma City in the conference semifinals.