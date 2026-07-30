LeBron James to Sixers Predicted to Be NBA Offseason’s Biggest Regret

LeBron James‘ move to the Philadelphia 76ers was one of the NBA offseason’s biggest developments, but one analyst is already predicting the high-profile pairing will end in regret.

And the concerns surrounding James’ fit in Philadelphia go beyond the questions that typically accompany even the NBA’s biggest offseason moves.

LeBron James Prediction Casts Doubt on Philly Move

The signing landed on a list of five moves destined to age badly, according to Bleacher Report‘s Greg Swartz. Jaylen Brown is a clear upgrade on the wing over Paul George, Joel Embiid remains close to unguardable when he is upright, and Tyrese Maxey arrives off an All-NBA season.

Everything else is the problem.

Embiid appeared in 38, 19 and 39 games across his last three regular seasons. He entered the 2026 playoffs hurt, gave Philadelphia four useful games in a first-round elimination of the Boston Celtics, then ran empty as the New York Knicks swept the second round. Swartz sees little evidence a 32-year-old center with that ledger survives two months and four rounds.

Then there is the money. Embiid’s deal averages $62.4 million over the next three seasons, a figure Swartz flagged as arguably the worst contract in the league.

Jaylen Brown, LeBron James Fit Creates 76ers Problem

Brown finished second leaguewide in usage rate at 36.2% and second in shot attempts at 21.7 per game. He needs the ball. So does Embiid. And Maxey.

That leaves James, the most prolific offensive engine the sport has produced, standing in a corner as a spot-up shooter who no longer defends in the regular season. Cleveland, Golden State and Miami all offered healthier stars or a cleaner role, Swartz wrote, reaching for two cautionary tales in Michael Jordan in Washington and Shaquille O’Neal in Celtics green.

Rival coaching staffs are not sold either. One unnamed assistant framed the duo as a coin flip in remarks to Mark Medina of Fadeaway World.

The 76ers may be unstoppable. Or they may be hard to watch, the coach said. Both Embiid and James are “slow and old.” When you get tired and you drain the clock and are methodical and just isoing with brute force, and that can have awful results.

The same coach called the fit risky and doubted how quickly Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Brown, Embiid and James can share one basketball. “This isn’t fantasy basketball,” he said. Two other assistants surveyed leaned optimistic, with one arguing James lifts any roster he joins.

James signed a two-year, $8 million contract with a player option after eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN‘s Shams Charania. At 41, he averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds on 51.5% shooting.

He enters a record 24th season with a fourth franchise, carrying the NBA’s all-time scoring record, 22 All-Star selections and four championships won with three different teams.

James called the Philly move his last decision. The 76ers have not played in an Eastern Conference finals since 2001 and have not won a title since 1983, and one rival coach delivered the stakes in eight words to ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne, saying, “The Process is over. This needs to be the product.”