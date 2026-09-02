Former Lakers Wing’s Latest Statement Could Spark Surprise Reunion

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Cole Swider may no longer be in the NBA, but his latest performances have provided another reminder of the skill set that once earned him opportunities around the league.

Swider was named to USA Basketball’s latest 12-man roster for the fourth qualifying window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup campaign.

He joined a group featuring players with experience across the NBA, G League, and international basketball, with veteran coach Terry Stotts leading the team.

Last summer, the sharpshooting wing took his career overseas by joining EuroLeague side Anadolu Efes in Turkey. However, his latest performances suggest the 27-year-old may still have plenty to offer should another NBA opportunity emerge.

Lakers’ Former Sharpshooter Catches Fire With USA Basketball

In the opening game on the road against Chile on August 27, Swider erupted for 19 points, eight rebounds, and two assists in 25 minutes as USA Basketball secured an 89-71 victory.

He impressed with his efficiency, shooting 7-of-11 from the field while connecting on an eye-catching four of his five attempts from three-point range.

Four days later against Colombia in Washington, the former Lakers forward continued his strong form as USA Basketball cruised to another victory, this time 104-80.

Across 23 minutes, Swider logged 18 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and one block. His hot shooting continued as he converted three of his five attempts from beyond the arc while finishing 7-of-12 overall.

Across the two victories, Swider averaged 18.5 points and 8.0 rebounds while converting seven of his 10 three-point attempts, an impressive 70% clip from deep.

Last season in Turkey, Swider was primarily used off the bench, featuring in 53 games across all competitions but making just six starts.

He averaged 6.3 points and 1.2 rebounds in only 11.1 minutes per contest. Despite the limited playing time, his shooting remained a major strength, with Swider connecting on 42.4% of his three-point attempts on 3.3 looks per game.

Swider currently remains unsigned for the 2026-27 season. Another move overseas appears a realistic possibility, particularly with NBA roster spots becoming increasingly difficult to find ahead of training camp.

Swider Still Has Strong Ties to Los Angeles

After going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, Swider joined the Lakers on a two-way contract for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in only seven NBA games during his rookie campaign, with the bulk of his playing time coming in the G League.

A similar pattern followed during subsequent opportunities with the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, and Toronto Raptors.

Across 35 career NBA appearances, Swider has averaged 3.1 points and 1.2 rebounds in just 8.5 minutes per contest.

His production in the G League tells a very different story.

Across 83 appearances for the Lakers, Heat, and Pistons’ affiliates, Swider has averaged 19.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and nearly one steal per game.

He has also shot 48.9% from the field and a blistering 44.6% from three-point range while attempting 8.8 shots from beyond the arc per game, further demonstrating the elite shooting ability that has defined his professional career.

Despite leaving Los Angeles after his rookie season, Swider linked up with the organization again in 2024-25 when the Lakers acquired his G League returning player rights. They continue to hold those rights.

Now 27, the 6-foot-8 wing offers good size alongside his most coveted skill, high-volume perimeter shooting. He has also shown an ability to use his frame on the glass, as demonstrated by his eight rebounds in each of USA Basketball’s latest two victories.

While another overseas move may ultimately be on the cards, Swider could also choose to begin the season in the G League if a full NBA opportunity fails to materialize.

That could potentially open the door to another stint within the Lakers organization, this time with their newly branded and relocated affiliate, the Coachella Valley Lakers.