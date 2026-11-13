Lakers Get Collin Sexton’s Concussion Test Results After Scary Collision

The Los Angeles Lakers received encouraging news about Collin Sexton on Friday after a frightening collision forced the veteran guard out of their latest victory.

Sexton has cleared concussion evaluation and is considered day to day after requiring stitches following Wednesday’s 123-112 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Lakers coach JJ Redick confirmed the update after Friday’s practice, leaving open the possibility that Sexton could return for Sunday’s road game against the Phoenix Suns.

“Collin, I think we’re probably in that same boat,” Redick told reporters, referring to Austin Reaves‘ day-to-day designation, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“Concussion ruled out. Ended up getting stitches. He’ll be day to day.”

The Collin Sexton injury update offers some relief for a Lakers team that saw three guards leave Wednesday’s game with injuries.

Despite those setbacks, Los Angeles extended its winning streak to seven games and improved to an NBA-best 11-2.

Collin Sexton Injury Update Follows Scary Collision

Sexton sustained the injury with 6:51 remaining in the fourth quarter against Milwaukee.

The 27-year-old guard collided head-to-head with Bucks guard Ryan Rollins, suffering a cut above his right eye that required stitches.

Sexton immediately left the game and did not return.

According to Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times, his departure forced Luka Dončić back onto the floor despite Los Angeles holding a 20-point advantage.

Sexton finished with 10 points and three assists before exiting.

The collision initially raised concerns about a possible concussion, which could have complicated his availability beyond Sunday’s matchup.

However, Redick’s confirmation that a concussion has been ruled out provides a more favorable outlook.

The Lakers have not officially cleared Sexton to play against Phoenix.

His status will be updated when the team releases its injury report Saturday.

Lakers Backcourt Faces Uncertainty Before Suns Matchup

Sexton’s availability could become particularly important because Reaves is also dealing with an injury.

Reaves suffered a bruised left heel against Milwaukee and remains day to day.

Redick said Friday that the Lakers decided against additional imaging after evaluating Reaves on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Dončić is expected to be available despite tweaking his right ankle late in Wednesday’s victory.

“Luka is fine,” Redick said. “I think the expectation would be he’s available.”

The Lakers also received encouraging news regarding Quentin Grimes, who participated in the live portion of Friday’s practice scrimmage while recovering from a right finger injury.

Grimes missed the previous two games.

With Reaves and Sexton uncertain, Grimes’ progress could provide Redick another option in the backcourt.

The Lakers have enjoyed an impressive start, but their depth could face an early test against Phoenix.

Sexton has provided scoring and energy off the bench, giving Los Angeles another aggressive guard capable of attacking the basket.

For now, the team has avoided the more serious concern surrounding his head injury.

Whether the cut has healed enough for Sexton to play Sunday remains to be determined.