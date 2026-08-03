Collin Sexton Makes Bold Promise To Skeptical Lakers Fans

The Los Angeles Lakers made a few polarizing moves this offseason to upset fans hoping to have an easier path towards NBA Championship contention. One common criticism comes from Lakers fans unsure of why the team paid one of their bigger contracts to Collin Sexton. The team already has Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as starters who will dominate the guard minutes.

Sexton likely knows of the criticism surrounding his name and shared the following promise to Lakers fans:

“I’m super excited to be a part of this organization and this team. You can expect someone who’s going to come in every single day with energy and juice, ready to give it my all. You’ll know you’ve got a dog on the court. It’s the Lakers, you know, it’s so much going on here, so much history in the building. I feel like they’re the best fans in the world. So, being able to go out there and put that jersey on each and every night, it’s going to be a good time for sure.”

The quote shows that Sexton wants Lakers fans to know he is taking this opportunity seriously and wants to give his all. Winning is most important to Sexton, and this will be one of his most noteworthy roles yet. Sexton, Quentin Grimes, and Walker Kessler are the biggest additions needed to pan out for success.

Why Lakers Fans Criticized Collin Sexton Signing

The criticism towards the Sexton signing is more confusion over why Lakers GM Rob Pelinka didn’t look towards more forward or defensive-minded wing players. Sexton seems too similar to Grimes and will have less chances to play on a team led by Doncic and Reaves.

However, scoring is going to be pivotal for the Lakers after losing LeBron James as one of the top small forwards in the league. Kessler is considered the third most important player on the team for defense and his value protecting the paint.

Rui Hachimura and Luke Kennard were the other trusted names to see the Lakers let them leave for new teams. Sexton has been criticized due to the Lakers paying money that could have gone to a more needed wing player like Kelly Oubre.

Lakers Must Win With Team Effort Next Season

All new players must make an impact and contribute to team basketball for the Lakers to have any chance at success. The Western Conference being so stacked with the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves at the top complicates things.

Even the less stacked teams like the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets could be argued above them. Lakers players must get by with Luka and Reaves leading the way as the stars, but everyone else must fall in line to contribute.

Sexton will be an important player off the bench expected to score consistently and provide another experienced presence in the locker. The Lakers are banking on Sexton also filling some of the gap from Marcus Smart leaving the team in free agency.