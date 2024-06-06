Chris Paul Praises Potential Coach Dan Hurley, Stoking Lakers Rumors

On the June 6th edition of the Pat McAfee Show, they went live from The Soccer Tournament (TST) to talk with Chris Paul about a number of different subjects, most notably the Los Angeles Lakers coaching search.

When asked about current UConn coach Dan Hurley, Paul said, “I got so much respect for him…Not just how he coaches, but how his players respond to him.”

Recent reports from Adrian Wojnarowski have pointed towards Hurley, not JJ Redick, as the favorite to land the vacant head coaching position for the Lakers. John Fanta of Fox Sports noted that Hurley even spoke with his UConn players to let them know he’s been in discussions with the franchise.

Chris Paul to the Lakers Rumors

After playing the 2023-24 season with the Golden State Warriors, Paul has one year remaining on the 4-year, $120 million contract he originally signed with the Phoenix Suns. In order for him to get to the Lakers, the Warriors would have to waive him or trade him. The Warriors have until June 28 to make a decision before his $30 million 2024-25 salary becomes guaranteed.

Paul to the Lakers has some historical significance, as one of the most talked about non-trades in history centered around him. Back in 2011, the trade had Paul to the Lakers, Pau Gasol to the Rockets and Kevin Martin, Luis Scola, Lamar Odom, Goran Dragic and a 2012 first-round pick to the Hornets. That trade was famously vetoed by then NBA Commissioner David Stern.

The rumors didn’t just die off, as four years ago Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report wrote that an Eastern Conference executive said “Chris Paul would love to come back to L.A. I know it would be a dream come true for Chris. I know LeBron loves and trusts him and he would be a good fit.”

This time around, there wouldn’t be a competitive imbalance caused by Paul’s arrival in Los Angeles. He’s coming off of a solid but unremarkable campaign as the backup point guard for the Warriors, averaging 9.2 points, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.4 minutes per game.

Dan Hurley as Lakers Coach

While the entire basketball world was looking at their timeline waiting for the Redick to coach the Lakers news, Wojnarowski threw a wrench in things by announcing that Hurley is the front-runner.

The 51-year-old Hurley has been a head coach for 14 seasons, the last six with the UConn Huskies. He previously coached at Wagner (2010-2012) and Rhode Island (2012-2018), posting a respectable 151-105 record before landing the UConn job. After two mediocre seasons at UConn, the Huskies moved from the AAC to the Big East. UConn has made the NCAA Tournament every year since, winning back-to-back Division I championships in 2023 and 2024.

Endorsements have been flooding in for Hurley, most notably from Geno Auriemma, who said “‘Hey, I think you could win a lot of championships with the Lakers, more so than a guy who’s never coached.’ He just looked at me and nodded and we had a good laugh and then this morning I wake up and voila. So, I don’t know what’s going on.”

LeBron himself had gushed about Hurley months previous, in reaction to a conversation between Hurley and Redick, saying “He’s so DAMN GOOD!!! Along with his staff. Super creative with their O! Love it.”

Wojnarowski wrote that the Lakers are “preparing a massive, long-term contract” for Hurley.