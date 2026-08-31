Lakers Predicted To Cut Ties With Bronny James In Surprise Decision

Bronny James‘ brief tenure on the Los Angeles Lakers has been controversial, to say the least, and now that his father, LeBron James, is no longer on the roster, the future remains more uncertain than ever before for the 21-year-old guard.

James, selected 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, has shown signs of being a decent defender at times, but has yet to break through the Lakers’ rotation under head coach JJ Redick. Now, heading into his third season in the league, James’ place on the roster is a major question mark.

If the son of the NBA’s leading scorer can’t carve out a spot on the Lakers next season, as one team insider wrote, it could be the end of James’ tenure in Los Angeles; while he is a big name, the team could move him if he isn’t contributing to winning basketball.

Bronny James Put On Notice Before Lakers Season

Writing for LakeShowLife.com, Tyler Watts discussed how James’ future with the Lakers is extremely uncertain after what he’s shown through his first two seasons in the league.

“Bronny James is a player without a position. He is too small to be a two and doesn’t have the playmaking chops to thrive as a point guard,” Watts wrote. “His lack of a true role and position has made it difficult for coach Redick to find consistent minutes for James. Bronny has never appeared in more than 42 games in a season and has yet to average more than 8.9 minutes per contest.”

Watts added that if James can’t prove himself this season, the Lakers might be forced to cut ties with the young guard, despite already committing to him financially.

Los Angeles guaranteed the $2.3 million James is set to be owed this season on his rookie contract, but if he can’t crack the rotation or show potential as an NBA-caliber guard, he won’t be on the Lakers after this year.

“The Lakers must quickly figure it out. Bronny has to improve and cement himself in the rotation. Redick gave him the blueprint, but James isn’t following it,” he added. “Bronny has an opportunity. That is all fans can ask for after his first two years. Now it is on the guard to adapt, or it will be time for the purple and gold to move on.”

For the Lakers at this point, they need everything and everyone they can to create a title-contending roster. If James can’t help them win, it’s fair to say he might not be on the team this time next year.

LeBron James’ Son’s NBA Career So Far

As mentioned, James was controversially selected with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Many believed it was a selection made by his father and team superstar, LeBron James, and despite some evidence, the Lakers have yet to verify that claim.

In his rookie season, James appeared in 27 games, putting up an average of 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists on 31.3% shooting. He set records while playing with his father, but outside of that, it was a lackluster professional campaign for the former USC Trojan.

James’ second season was somewhat similar, putting up 2.9 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 40.9% shooting in 42 games. He took and made more shots and fared a bit better in a slightly larger role, but overall, remained only used in blowouts and was a reserve rather than a rotational player for the Lakers.

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James has shown flashes while playing for the Lakers’ G-League affiliate, but none of those skills have translated to the NBA. He is a decent defender, but undersized and lacking a strong three-point shot, his value and role in Los Angeles are hard to determine.

James has been put on notice heading into the 2026-27 NBA season, in what could very well be his last with the Lakers if he can’t take another leap.