Lakers Predicted To Cut Ties With Failed First-Round Pick As Kuminga Deal Looms

Ever since he was drafted with the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Dalton Knecht‘s long-term with the Los Angeles Lakers has been up in the air. The team already tried, and failed, to trade him in his rookie season, and after an offseason full of roster overhaul, Knecht’s future with the Lakers is more up in the air than ever before.

While Knecht has been a top name mentioned to be included if the Lakers can agree to a sign-and-trade for Jonathan Kuminga, even if that doesn’t work out, the former first-round pick might not be staying in Los Angeles much longer.

After the front office added more experienced shooters around franchise star Luka Doncic, there might not be a need for Knecht anymore, and he could very well be moved or waived before the start of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Lakers Predicted To Cut Ties With Dalton Knecht After Failed LA Stint

Through his first two seasons with the Lakers, Knecht has played in 132 total games, averaging 7.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.7 assists on 36.8% three-point shooting. His stats took a big drop last year as he spent more time in the G-League, and as he’s still unable to become a consistent player in head coach JJ Redick’s lineup, there’s a big question mark over his head before the 2026-27 campaign begins.

Writing for LakeShowLife.com, Chris Lambert believes that after the Lakers’ offseason acquisitions, Knecht is likely to be sent out soon.

“The only two things that seemed to be holding Pelinka back from dumping Knecht were his value hitting an all-time low and the Lakers’ still-lacking 3-point shooting. While his value hasn’t really been built back up as the former Tennessee Volunteer had a rough sophomore season, the Lakers’ floor spacing problems are no longer a thing,” he wrote. “Following free agency, it was clear that adding shooters was a top priority for Pelinka. He brought in Collin Sexton, Quentin Grimes, and Sandro Mamukelashvili.”

Knecht has shown potential in the past, but has failed to be a consistent rotation player in his two seasons with the Lakers. The team already tried to trade him for Mark Williams, and though that deal didn’t go through, he’s been mentioned in trade rumors ever since.

The 25-year-old showed great potential playing for the Volunteers in the collegiate ranks, but has yet to live up to that hype in the NBA.

After a decent rookie campaign, his numbers are down across the board, putting his future with the Lakers in serious question, as the team won’t hesitate to move him if a deal opens up.

The Former First-Round Pick Could Be Used In A Kuminga Sign-And-Trade

Knecht, along with Jaden Hardy, has been mentioned as a potential trade chip to be used in a sign-and-trade for Kuminga, whom the Lakers have been eyeing all offseason.

As Lambert wrote, Knecht’s shooting could still be valuable on another team, but he doesn’t carry the type of value that Los Angeles would want, as he’s rather an add-on compared to an asset that would highlight a trade.

“By dealing him, the Lakers wouldn’t receive a return that suits his status as a former first-round pick. However, trading him to a team in need of shooting for some forward or frontcourt depth could be really valuable,” he wrote. “For so long, it felt like the Lakers were forced to keep Knecht as floor-spacing insurance. The Lakers no longer need his insurance because they have full coverage.”

If Los Angeles can agree to a sign-and-trade for Kuminga, it would likely need to include another team along with the Atlanta Hawks, as the player’s old team is hoping to facilitate a deal and not take back big money in return.

With that, the Chicago Bulls have been floated as that third team and could very much be interested in adding a player like Knecht. He’s young, has size, and can shoot, all of which would help this Bulls team full of developing talent.

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But regardless of whether Knecht is used in a Kuminga sign-and-trade, his future in Los Angeles doesn’t look bright. The Lakers don’t have a strong history of developing young players, and at this point in his career, it just hasn’t worked out in the Purple and Gold.

The Lakers are currently over the roster limitations, so if Knecht isn’t used in a trade, there is a chance he could be cut or waived by the team before the 2026-27 NBA season begins.