Lakers Eye Third Team To Complete Jonathan Kuminga Sign-And-Trade: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to a sign-and-trade for former NBA champion and free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga all summer. While there were previously back-and-forth reports on the reality of the 23-year-old winding up on the Lakers, it looks like a deal is closer than ever.

Despite the Lakers’ interest in the athletic wing, his arrival to the team hasn’t and won’t come easy, as it’s been consistently reported that a sign-and-trade, likely with at least three teams (one of which would be the Atlanta Hawks), is the most realistic way for him to play in the Purple and Gold next season.

Though the Lakers have been struggling to come to terms with Kuminga and the Hawks on a deal, it appears a third team that could help a sign-and-trade work has emerged, and that could be the Chicago Bulls, a franchise full of young talent looking to benefit from what might be the final big move of the 2026 NBA offseason.

Chicago Bulls Could Be L.A.’s Third Team In A Sign-And-Trade

Most recently, NBA reporter Jake Weinbach threw out the idea of Chicago being the third team to help the Lakers finally complete a sign-and-trade for Kuminga.

“As the Lakers discuss Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade scenarios with the Hawks, the Bulls would be worth mentioning as a potential third team facilitator,” he wrote in a post on X. “The Lakers would likely include Jaden Hardy and Dalton Knecht in trade talks, while Chicago has an open roster spot.”

While the Bulls might seem like a random team to be included in a sign-and-trade deal that would send Kuminga to the Lakers, there’s a very clear reason why they would want to get in on the action.

After multiple reports about Jarred Vanderbilt not being used as the main piece in a deal, it looks like the Lakers are more willing to give up some of their young players to add Kuminga.

For the Bulls, a team currently in a rebuild, finding a way to get in the mix for one or more of Jaden Hardy, Dalton Knecht, or Adou Thiero is worth it for them. Chicago would be doing the Lakers a favor by helping them complete a sign-and-trade, and with that, they could be on the receiving end of some young talent.

If the Lakers are willing to give up a few fringe roster players that could have a brighter future elsewhere, while also landing Kuminga in a trade, a team like the Bulls makes perfect sense as helping close the gap in negotiations between Los Angeles and the Hawks that has put a deal on hold for the entire NBA offseason.

Where Do The Lakers Stand On A Jonathan Kuminga Trade?

Though a Kuminga deal hasn’t happened yet, there are some signs that he could be closer to landing with the Lakers than at any other point.

While previous reports suggested talks between him and the franchise had stalled over the exact numbers of a new contract, trade rumors are ramping back up.

According to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, Kuminga would be open to a move to the Lakers, adding that talks have opened back up between the two franchises.

“Kuminga reportedly likes the idea of playing for the Lakers — who would start him at the four — as a better fit,” he wrote. “The Lakers and Hawks are talking sign-and-trade again, with guard Jaden Hardy reportedly in the conversation (he makes $6 million this season), while previously that was Jarred Vanderbilt ($12.4 million).”

Additionally, while the Minnesota Timberwolves are making a strong case to steal Kuminga from the Lakers, as Brian Windhorst of ESPN said on The Hoop Collective Podcast, a three-team deal, perhaps one that would include Chicago, is most likely for him to wind up in Los Angeles for next season.

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“There’s still a window there for the Lakers to do a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade deal using Jaden Hardy. But my thing on the whole Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade thing is that for the Hawks to do a sign-and-trade, they’re going to probably end up in the tax unless you can ship someone to a third team who has to be paid,” Windhorst said. “And I’ve just been very doubtful that unless the Hawks are in love with the situation that they’re going to end up signing and trading Kuminga.”

The 23-year-old former NBA champion has been linked to a Lakers move all summer. However, nothing has happened yet. Talks are heating up, but until Los Angeles can agree on a new contract for Kuminga and what assets to give up in a three-team sign-and-trade with the Hawks and another franchise, nothing will happen.

But with the Timberwolves still looming, the Lakers might need to increase their offer if they want to add Kuminga before it’s too late.