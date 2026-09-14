Lakers Expected To Cut Ties With Rookie Forward Before Playing A Game

The Los Angeles Lakers signed AK Okereke to a two-way contract after he went undrafted in the 2026 NBA Draft, but the forward’s time in the Purple and Gold could end before he even plays a minute on the court.

On a two-way deal with the Lakers, Okereke’s future hasn’t been set in stone for the entire NBA offseason, but according to a new report, he could be on the way out before rosters are set on October 1.

Okereke played three seasons in the collegiate ranks at Cornell before transferring to Vanderbilt for his senior season.

Lakers Predicted To Cut Ties With Rookie AK Okereke

According to Svyatoslav Rovenchuk, writing for LakeShowLife.com, Okereke could be off the Lakers roster very soon.

Citing a report from Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report about the Memphis Grizzlies‘ need to cut down their roster and the expected players set to be made available, Rovenchuk believes Okereke will be cut to make space for a new name before the 2026-27 NBA season begins.

“That brings us to AK Okereke. Someone would need to be released from their two-way contract to make room for one of those players. Okereke stands out as the most likely candidate,” he wrote. “Okereke was just signed to a two-way contract this summer after going undrafted in the 2026 NBA Draft. The lack of familiarity would be expected to work against him here.”

Yes, the Lakers are currently over the 15-man roster limit, as they have 16 players signed. However, with Okereke on a two-way deal, they could bring in one of the expected Grizzlies cuts and have them spend time in the G-League during the upcoming campaign.

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The Lakers’ two-way players as of mid-September 2026 are Chris Manon and Arthur Kaluma; two players, as Rovenchuk said, are a bit more proven.

Okereke has the chance to become a solid NBA player, but so early in his professional career, the Lakers might be more interested in bringing in another name that has acumen in the league rather than spending time developing the 23-year-old undrafted forward.

Okereke put up 9.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and two assists in 36 games for Vanderbilt last season before signing his two-way contract with the Lakers.

However, there’s a decent chance he never suits up for the Purple and Gold, especially if more intriguing options become available for Los Angeles this late in an offseason that’s already seen them miss out on their top targets.

Who Would Los Angeles Bring In?

As Fischer and Rovenchuk mentioned, there are a few players who could be options for the Lakers if the Grizzlies do, in fact, cut and waive a few names to get under the 15-man roster limit before the league’s deadline on October 1.

“The Memphis Grizzlies have a mass exodus coming. Sitting at 19 out of a possible 15 players for opening night, the Grizzlies have to shake loose at least four of those guys. Jake Fischer has already hinted at who the early frontrunners to hit the open market are,” Rovenchuk wrote.

“Former Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell has been identified as ‘the most likely vet’ to be cut. Beyond getting rid of the 30-year-old, there are also a handful of young players who Fischer described as candidates to be waived. That included Micah Peavy, Jordan Hawkins, Kris Murray, and Walter Clayton Jr.“

It’s hard to see the Lakers wanting to bring back Russell on a two-way deal, or any contract, for that matter. Peavy, Hawkins, Murray, and Clayton all appear to be more realistic targets for Los Angeles.

“Each of those players have flaws, yes. If they did not, they would be nowhere near the open market. However, all of Peavy, Hawkins, Murray, and Clayton should find a new home in the event of their release. The Lakers could have a spot for at least one of them,” he added. “That would bring everything back to Okereke. The Lakers are already working to trim the main roster from 16 to 15. Given the two-way eligibility of those players, the path of least resistance toward adding them would be to clear up one of those spots for an incoming guy.”

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Rovenchuk also said Okereke’s status as an undrafted rookie on a two-way deal works against him in the situation the Lakers find themselves in right now.

If Los Angeles had been more successful building a new roster around Luka Doncic this summer, things could look different.

However, for the time being, the Lakers are doing whatever they can to add talent, and it could mean cutting ties with Okereke if it opens the door to bringing in a proven player.

This is just another time when the NBA proves itself as a cutthroat business, with a hopeful player looking to be on the losing end.