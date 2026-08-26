Lakers Rookie in Vulnerable Position After Ruthless Front Office Decisions

Heading into the 2026-27 season, the Los Angeles Lakers have an intriguing situation developing on the fringes of their roster.

Returning guard Chris Manon, Summer League standout Arthur Kaluma, and undrafted forward AK Okereke currently occupy the team’s three two-way spots.

Manon appears to be in a strong position entering his sophomore season, while Kaluma strengthened his case with an impressive Summer League showing and offers intriguing upside on the wing.

Okereke, meanwhile, remains more of an unknown commodity as he prepares for his rookie campaign. That could leave the 23-year-old facing early pressure to prove he belongs in the Lakers’ long-term developmental plans.

Lakers Have Already Shown Willingness to Make Ruthless Decisions

The Lakers have already demonstrated this offseason that their two-way roster is far from set in stone.

Undrafted guard Peter Suder initially signed a two-way contract with Los Angeles before being waived to make room for Kaluma.

Suder endured a relatively quiet Summer League campaign, while Kaluma emerged as one of the team’s standout performers, prompting Rob Pelinka and the front office to make an early change.

It served as another reminder of how quickly opportunities can disappear on the fringes of an NBA roster.

Okereke will likely spend significant time during his rookie season with the Coachella Valley Lakers in the G League. However, several other developmental prospects will also be attempting to force their way onto the front office’s radar, particularly in the frontcourt.

Former Syracuse big man William Kyle III is among those players and will have an opportunity to make his own impression after signing an Exhibit 10 deal.

That competition means a slow start for Okereke could potentially put his two-way position under pressure.

The Lakers faced a similar situation early last season when Drew Timme exploded onto the scene with South Bay, averaging a team-high 25.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.2 steals.

Timme quickly attracted attention, earning G League Player of the Week honors before securing a two-way contract. Los Angeles waived Christian Koloko to create the necessary roster spot.

Ak Okereke Brings Intriguing Versatility to LA

Okereke arrives with the Lakers following a four-year college career that included three seasons at Cornell between 2022 and 2025 before transferring to Vanderbilt for his senior campaign.

In his lone season with the Commodores, the 23-year-old averaged 9.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 48.1% from the field.

His perimeter shooting was particularly encouraging, with Okereke converting 40.0% of his three-point attempts on 2.8 shots per game.

Coincidentally, his college journey mirrors that of Manon, who also spent three seasons at Cornell before finishing his collegiate career at Vanderbilt.

“AK Okereke has a rare combination of size, strength, skill, and savvy. He’s both powerful and smooth with the ball,” No Ceilings NBA’s Maxwell Baumbach previously wrote.

“He can get to the rim by backing his man down or by beating them off the bounce from a face-up. Regardless of how he gets to the restricted area, he’s an outstanding finisher once there.”

“What makes Okereke truly special, though, is how he uses the advantages he creates not just for his own gain, but also for the benefit of his teammates.”

At 6-foot-7, Okereke’s ability to contribute in several different areas could ultimately prove crucial to maintaining his two-way status.

He offers positional versatility, defensive potential, rebounding, and energy, while his developing outside shot gives him another avenue toward earning NBA minutes with the Lakers.

Okereke Showed Encouraging Flashes During Lakers Summer League

Okereke may not have generated the same Summer League buzz as Kaluma, but his performances across the California Classic and Las Vegas still offered glimpses of why the Lakers were willing to invest a two-way spot in him.

Across eight appearances, he averaged 6.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 46.9% from the field.

His outside shooting was perhaps the most encouraging element. Okereke knocked down seven of his 17 three-point attempts, converting at a 41.2% rate.

One of his better performances came in a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, when he scored 11 points and connected on three shots from beyond the arc, flashing the potential to provide floor spacing from the frontcourt.

“I think it’s one of versatility, offensively and defensively, and just really doing whatever the team needs,” Okereke said of his skillset in Summer League. “If they need, honestly for me to play a small five, I can do that. I can play on the perimeter. I can be a ball handler on the offensive end.”

“I’m confident in my shot making ability from three and, especially, the midrange.”

That versatility could be Okereke’s greatest weapon as he attempts to establish himself within the Lakers organization.