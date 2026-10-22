Dalton Knecht Gets ‘Disrespected’ By Ex-Teammate After Lakers Cut Ties

Dalton Knecht was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers just before the start of the 2026-27 NBA season, and the team’s first move after that decision could be seen as disrespectful to the former 17th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

After cutting ties with Knecht, the Lakers announced that key free agent signing Matisse Thybulle would be taking his #4 jersey number, switching from the previous #26 number he had upon joining the team.

Knecht was always expected to be the Lakers’ final roster cut for the upcoming season, and before he even became a free agent, the franchise made it clear they are already moving on, by allowing Thybulle to take the jersey number worn by him for the past two seasons.

Dalton Knecht Disrespected After Lakers Cut Ties

Right after the Lakers waived Knecht to finalize the roster, Thybulle was still set to wear #26 for the season.

However, as team reporter Trevor Lane announced before the team’s season opener against the Golden State Warriors, Thybulle took Knecht’s old jersey number.

“Lakers say Matisse Thybulle is switching to jersey number 4. He wore 26 during preseason. 4 was previously worn by Dalton Knecht,” he wrote in a post on X.

Thybulle was previously set to wear #26, as he explained in a recent post made by the Lakers, citing he combined his two former jersey numbers to get the new one.

“I chose 26 because my two numbers I’ve worn in the NBA are 22 and 4. That adds up to 26,” he said.

But despite saying he made the number change because it’s the start of a ‘new chapter’ in his career, shortly thereafter, Thybulle switched to take Knecht’s old jersey number.

By no means do the Lakers owe Knecht any favors, but it just comes as a bit of a surprise that right after waiving him, they allowed Thybulle to take his number. That isn’t against the rules in the NBA, and perhaps it would have come with more scrutiny if he took LeBron James‘ #23, stealing a reserve player’s number likely isn’t something the team took issue with.

Still, with Knecht just on the way out, the Lakers made it clear that they moved on.

LA’s Former First-Round Pick Now A Free Agent

Knecht is now off the Lakers roster and officially a free agent after clearing waivers, as confirmed by NBA insider Marc Stein.

Though Knecht didn’t have a great start to his career in Los Angeles, he’s now one of the top available free agents in the league.

“Knecht’s role diminished as a sophomore,” Eric Pincus wrote for Bleacher Report about Knecht. “The Lakers shopped him but never found a deal. With 16 players guaranteed on the roster, he was the odd man out and was waived Monday. He should find a job elsewhere on a two-way contract.”

According to NBA reporter Jake Fischer, Knecht reportedly has interest from the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors.

Sean Pedulla is also in the mix for Sacramento’s open two-way spot, along with Dalton Knecht, as we reported on today’s @BleacherReport stream. Sounds like Micah Peavy, Knecht and Pedulla are under consideration for several overlapping teams, including Toronto for all three. https://t.co/9zsAaD0zKf — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) October 22, 2026

“Sean Pedulla is also in the mix for Sacramento’s open two-way spot, along with Dalton Knecht, as we reported on today’s @BleacherReport stream,” Fischer reported before the Lakers-Warriors game. “Sounds like Micah Peavy, Knecht and Pedulla are under consideration for several overlapping teams, including Toronto for all three.”

Several other teams could be interested in the young shooting wing now that he’s off the Lakers roster, but for the time being, Knecht remains a free agent.

Things just never worked out for Knecht in Los Angeles, and that was clear with the team giving up his jersey number right after he was waived. The third-year guard still has a chance to continue his NBA career, but it won’t be coming with the Purple and Gold.