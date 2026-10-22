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Dalton Knecht Gets ‘Disrespected’ By Ex-Teammate After Lakers Cut Ties

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Los Angeles Lakers waive Dalton Knecht, Dalton Knecht free agent, Dalton Knecht landing spots, Lakers news, Dalton Knecht news, Dalton Knecht jersey number, Matisse Thybulle jersey number
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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 02: Dalton Knecht #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter at Target Center on December 02, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Dalton Knecht was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers just before the start of the 2026-27 NBA season, and the team’s first move after that decision could be seen as disrespectful to the former 17th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

After cutting ties with Knecht, the Lakers announced that key free agent signing Matisse Thybulle would be taking his #4 jersey number, switching from the previous #26 number he had upon joining the team.

Knecht was always expected to be the Lakers’ final roster cut for the upcoming season, and before he even became a free agent, the franchise made it clear they are already moving on, by allowing Thybulle to take the jersey number worn by him for the past two seasons.

Dalton Knecht Disrespected After Lakers Cut Ties

Los Angeles Lakers Dalton Knecht trade and final roster cut decision date, Dalton Knecht Jersey number, Mattise Thybulle jersey number change
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 13: Dalton Knecht #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after his made three-point basket against the Memphis Grizzlies during the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena on November 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Right after the Lakers waived Knecht to finalize the roster, Thybulle was still set to wear #26 for the season.

However, as team reporter Trevor Lane announced before the team’s season opener against the Golden State Warriors, Thybulle took Knecht’s old jersey number.

“Lakers say Matisse Thybulle is switching to jersey number 4. He wore 26 during preseason. 4 was previously worn by Dalton Knecht,” he wrote in a post on X.

Thybulle was previously set to wear #26, as he explained in a recent post made by the Lakers, citing he combined his two former jersey numbers to get the new one.

“I chose 26 because my two numbers I’ve worn in the NBA are 22 and 4. That adds up to 26,” he said.

But despite saying he made the number change because it’s the start of a ‘new chapter’ in his career, shortly thereafter, Thybulle switched to take Knecht’s old jersey number.

By no means do the Lakers owe Knecht any favors, but it just comes as a bit of a surprise that right after waiving him, they allowed Thybulle to take his number. That isn’t against the rules in the NBA, and perhaps it would have come with more scrutiny if he took LeBron James‘ #23, stealing a reserve player’s number likely isn’t something the team took issue with.

Still, with Knecht just on the way out, the Lakers made it clear that they moved on.

LA’s Former First-Round Pick Now A Free Agent

Los Angeles Lakers Dalton Knecht trade and final roster cut decision date, Dalton Knecht Jersey number, Mattise Thybulle jersey number change
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 16: Dalton Knecht #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during pregame warm ups against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 16, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Knecht is now off the Lakers roster and officially a free agent after clearing waivers, as confirmed by NBA insider Marc Stein.

Though Knecht didn’t have a great start to his career in Los Angeles, he’s now one of the top available free agents in the league.

“Knecht’s role diminished as a sophomore,” Eric Pincus wrote for Bleacher Report about Knecht. “The Lakers shopped him but never found a deal. With 16 players guaranteed on the roster, he was the odd man out and was waived Monday. He should find a job elsewhere on a two-way contract.”

According to NBA reporter Jake Fischer, Knecht reportedly has interest from the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors.

“Sean Pedulla is also in the mix for Sacramento’s open two-way spot, along with Dalton Knecht, as we reported on today’s @BleacherReport stream,” Fischer reported before the Lakers-Warriors game. “Sounds like Micah Peavy, Knecht and Pedulla are under consideration for several overlapping teams, including Toronto for all three.”

Several other teams could be interested in the young shooting wing now that he’s off the Lakers roster, but for the time being, Knecht remains a free agent.

Things just never worked out for Knecht in Los Angeles, and that was clear with the team giving up his jersey number right after he was waived. The third-year guard still has a chance to continue his NBA career, but it won’t be coming with the Purple and Gold.

Eli Gregorski is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy Sports. He has years of sports writing experience covering the NBA, NFL, college football and basketball, international soccer, and Formula One. He graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder, where he was the assistant sports editor for the award-winning CU Independent student publication. More about Eli Gregorski

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Dalton Knecht Gets ‘Disrespected’ By Ex-Teammate After Lakers Cut Ties

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