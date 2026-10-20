Dalton Knecht Breaks Silence After Lakers Waive Former First-Round Pick

Dalton Knecht‘s time with the Los Angeles Lakers ended sooner than either side envisioned. But the former first-round pick isn’t leaving with any public bitterness.

A day after the Lakers waived him to finalize their opening-night roster, Knecht delivered a heartfelt farewell to the organization and its fans, reflecting on a two-year stint that began with considerable promise before taking an unexpected turn.

“Thank you, Los Angeles,” Knecht wrote in a lengthy Facebook post Tuesday. “Thank you to the Lakers organization, my teammates, the coaching staff, and especially the fans who supported me from day one.”

The 25-year-old guard acknowledged the disappointment surrounding his departure while expressing appreciation for his experience in Los Angeles.

“Things may not always go the way we expect, and sometimes life takes us in a different direction,” Knecht wrote.

He added that although his time with the Lakers was over, he remained determined to continue his basketball career.

“This is not the end of my story. It is simply the beginning of another chapter.”

Dalton Knecht Reflects on Unexpected Lakers Exit

Knecht’s message marked a gracious ending to a difficult chapter.

The Lakers selected him with the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft after a standout college career at Tennessee.

He quickly became a fan favorite, flashing the outside shooting and scoring ability that made him one of the most productive players in college basketball.

His breakthrough came in November 2024, when he scored 37 points and tied an NBA rookie record with nine 3-pointers against the Utah Jazz.

Knecht averaged 9.1 points as a rookie, appearing in 78 games and making 16 starts.

But his trajectory changed dramatically after the Lakers attempted to trade him to Charlotte in February 2025 as part of a package for center Mark Williams.

The deal was rescinded following concerns arising from Williams’ physical examination, sending Knecht back to Los Angeles.

He never regained a consistent place in the rotation.

Knecht averaged just 4.2 points across 54 games last season, and his playing time continued to shrink as the Lakers reshaped their roster.

Still, his farewell made clear that he valued his experience.

“Every moment, every lesson, and every opportunity helped me grow not only as a player but also as a person,” Knecht wrote.

Lakers Move Forward Without Former First-Round Pick

Knecht’s departure became inevitable after the Lakers entered Monday with 16 players on guaranteed contracts but only 15 available roster spots.

The team explored trade possibilities, including discussions with Milwaukee involving center Jericho Sims, but failed to reach an agreement.

Knecht struggled during the preseason, averaging 2.8 points in four appearances while shooting 25% from the field.

Coach JJ Redick had previously acknowledged that changes to the Lakers’ roster made it difficult for Knecht to find a role.

“The team changed,” Redick said last week. “The needs changed, the fit changed.”

Los Angeles ultimately retained Bronny James and Jaden Hardy, leaving Knecht as the final cut ahead of Wednesday’s season opener against the Golden State Warriors.

His next destination remains uncertain. Teams can claim him off waivers or pursue him as a free agent if he goes unclaimed.

Knecht, meanwhile, chose to close his Lakers chapter with gratitude rather than frustration.

“Forever grateful for the purple and gold 💛💜,” he wrote.

“Thank you, Lakers Nation. .”