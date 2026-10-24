Lakers’ Dalton Knecht Trade to Bucks Collapsed Over Surprising Demand

The Los Angeles Lakers were willing to move Dalton Knecht to acquire another athletic center. They weren’t willing to meet Milwaukee’s asking price.

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Bucks wanted two future second-round picks in a proposed deal involving Knecht and Jericho Sims. Los Angeles insisted on including only one.

That disagreement derailed negotiations before the regular season.

The revelation helps explain why the Lakers ultimately waived their former first-round pick instead of acquiring a big man whose athleticism could have addressed a weakness in their frontcourt rotation.

Why the Lakers Refused Milwaukee’s Asking Price

Fischer first reported the exploratory discussions Oct. 15 as Los Angeles searched for a solution to its roster crunch.

The proposed deal would have sent Knecht and draft compensation to Milwaukee in exchange for Sims.

However, the teams couldn’t agree on the price.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha previously suggested that surrendering two second-round picks would be excessive.

“If it’s one second-round pick, I think you could justify that,” Buha said.

Fischer’s latest reporting confirms that draft compensation became the sticking point.

Jericho Sims Could Have Given Lakers Another Lob Threat

Sims’ appeal becomes clearer when examining the Lakers’ current frontcourt.

Like Kessler, Sims offers vertical explosiveness as a lob threat and the ability to finish above the rim.

His athleticism would have provided Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves with another pick-and-roll target when Kessler rests.

Sims averaged five points and 5.5 rebounds last season while shooting 78.4% from the field. He also recorded 95 dunks, highlighting his effectiveness around the basket.

That skill set contrasts sharply with the Lakers’ other reserve centers.

Kevon Looney brings championship experience, physical screening and rebounding instincts. However, the 30-year-old lacks the mobility and explosiveness that made him valuable during Golden State’s championship runs.

His limited role through two games has been noticeable.

Looney recorded six points and five rebounds in nearly 15 minutes against the Warriors. Against the Clippers, he played just 4½ minutes, finishing scoreless with one rebound.

Meanwhile, Sandro Mamukelashvili offers something different.

The 6-foot-9 forward-center can stretch the floor, handle the ball and create offensive opportunities away from the basket.

He contributed five points and four rebounds against Golden State before adding seven points and five rebounds against the Clippers.

However, his size and defensive limitations present difficult matchups against the Western Conference’s imposing centers.

Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren, Zach Edey and Nikola Jokic all present challenges that require significant size, length or physicality.

Mamukelashvili’s offensive versatility doesn’t necessarily solve those problems.

Sims wouldn’t have been a guaranteed answer against those stars, either. Still, his athleticism, rebounding and mobility could have given JJ Redick another defensive option while maintaining a vertical threat offensively.

Lakers Move On From Dalton Knecht

Ultimately, Los Angeles decided that potential upgrade wasn’t worth another second-round pick.

The Lakers waived Knecht on Monday after failing to find an acceptable trade.

The 25-year-old averaged 9.1 points while shooting 37.6% from 3-point range as a rookie. However, his role diminished last season.

He subsequently agreed to a two-way contract with the New York Knicks.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles opened its season with consecutive victories behind strong performances from Kessler.

The starting center scored 26 points against Golden State before adding 22 points and six blocks against the Clippers.

His impact also illustrated what the Lakers could have gained from Sims: another explosive interior finisher capable of keeping their pick-and-roll offense dangerous.

Instead, Redick will continue relying on Looney’s experience and Mamukelashvili’s offensive versatility behind Kessler.

Whether that combination provides enough athleticism and interior defense against the West’s biggest frontcourts remains to be seen.

For now, the Lakers have their draft picks. Milwaukee still has Sims.