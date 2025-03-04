Dalton Knecht TRADED From Lakers – AGAIN?

Dalton Knecht’s rookie season has not gone as expected. The Los Angeles Lakers tested the waters on trading last year’s 17th pick earlier this season, including Knecht in a deal for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams. Though they eventually rescinded the trade, it sent a clear message: Knecht isn’t untouchable.

With the offseason approaching, speculation is growing about whether the Lakers will move the 23-year-old guard. Knecht has flashed potential, but his role in Los Angeles remains uncertain. With a veteran-heavy rotation and championship aspirations, the Lakers may explore turning his potential into assets that will help them win now.

While Knecht can still provide an offensive spark, his numbers have declined. Over his last 10 games, he’s averaging 6.5 points in just 14.6 minutes of action. So, is his time in Los Angeles coming to an end? If the Lakers decide to move him this summer, one possible suitor is the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto’s Need for Shooting

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, the Raptors “have a clear priority on perimeter shooting, since Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Brandon Ingram generally operate inside the arc…Toronto should see if this first-year sharpshooter remains gettable.”

The Raptors rank among the NBA’s worst three-point shooting teams this season, sitting 29th in total makes (696) and 21st in percentage (34.8%). In today’s NBA, that’s not good enough.

At 19-42, Toronto is far from contention and hoping for luck securing the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Knecht would play a key role in their rebuild and would not have the burden of title aspirations. Lakers reporter Ricardo Sandoval notes, “Knecht, under the spotlight in Los Angeles, would enter a situation where not much is expected of him. He could thrive under those circumstances.”

Should the Lakers Move Knecht?

Knecht would be a great addition for Toronto. His three-point shooting addresses a key need, and his ability to play multiple positions offers flexibility. Knecht could help a Raptors offense create space and better driving lanes for Barnes and Barrett.

However, the Lakers must decide if trading Knecht aligns with their immediate goals. Young shooters like him are valuable, especially for a team that doesn’t have many volume three-point threats. Knecht has had some big moments this season and was considered a steal not long ago. If he improves defensively and becomes more consistent on offense, he could become a solid contributor for a championship contender.

What Can the Raptors Offer?

The bigger question is what Toronto can offer in return. As the Raptors are in rebuild mode, their assets likely include future draft picks or young players who may not fit the Lakers’ timeline. Toronto would have to present the Lakers with an enticing package featuring an immediate impact player to make a deal happen.

But unless Toronto offers assets that help L.A. contend for a title, the Lakers may be better off keeping Knecht. Parting with a developing sharpshooter without a clear upgrade may be a mistake. And with LeBron James and Luka Doncic on the clock, the Lakers can’t afford any mistakes.