Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell a Potential Target for 2 Teams

The Los Angeles Lakers want to upgrade from D’Angelo Russell. The problem is that any team that trades with them who has an upgrade may not want Russell. However, Russell has a market, but not for his value as a player, per Lakers Daily’s Anthony Irwin.

Irwin reported in an August 5 story which two teams want him along with the teams that don’t.

“Portland has no interest in Russell, according to sources close to that situation. League sources also say Washington is wary of pairing Russell with fellow space cadet Jordan Poole. Toronto and Brooklyn are more open to acquiring the nine-year veteran, but more for his expiring contract than for what he’d do on the court,” Irwin wrote.

The Nets and Raptors have both started rebuilds, which could lead to them trading valuable veterans for Russell. It would depend on who the Lakers would get, though.

Irwin also explained how other teams around the NBA view Russell in terms of his value.

“Russell is that rare player who is both too good to help teams tank but also not an impact player in the postseason. He’ll turn 29 in February, so he likely is who he is at this point. Add to that some questions about his impact on locker rooms and the market on the most moveable expiring contract the Lakers have at their disposal just hasn’t been great.”

Russell will enter the second year of a two-year, $36 million contract.

Nets Would ‘Welcome Reunion’ With D’Angelo Russell

Irwin reported on July 1 via his X account that the Nets would be willing to reunite with Russell.

“On top of the talks the Lakers had with Portland and Golden State today, I’m told they spoke with Brooklyn about their assortment of wings. Brooklyn showed interest in D’Angelo Russell at the deadline and would welcome a reunion with him now on an expiring contract,” Irwin wrote.

The Lakers traded Russell to the Nets in 2017. Russell made his only All-Star team with the Nets two years later. Since they signed Kyrie Irving the following offseason, Russell then joined the Warriors.

Russell had his most success as a player with the Nets. While he has maintained his abilities as a scorer, he has never made another All-Star team.

D’Angelo Russell Said He Was ‘Quarterback’ for Nets

Russell still looks back on his time with the Nets very fondly. While talking with former Nets teammate Theo Pinson on Pinson’s “Run Your Race” podcast, Russell talked about the connections when he played there.

“It goes back to the group of guys we had. I always talk about that. That’s another reason I’m even here again,” Russell said. “I just remember connecting with so many different dudes on that team. I felt like a quarterback, and I had a relationship with every player on our team, and then, it led to our success.”

Russell led the Nets to the playoffs in 2019, where the Philadelphia 76ers eliminated them in the first round. Because he still remembers his time very fondly with the Nets, it’s possible that he, too, would welcome a reunion. Again, it would all depend on what the Lakers get from the Nets and what else they would have to trade to Brooklyn.