Lakers in Six-Team Battle Over $18.5M Forward As Key Player Exit Nears

The Los Angeles Lakers are about to enter one of the busiest stretches of their offseason, with both arrivals and departures expected over the coming days.

Monday, June 29, marks the NBA’s deadline for teams and players to exercise or decline contract options before free agency officially opens the following day.

A major decision still looms over Marcus Smart, while the futures of LeBron James and Rui Hachimura also remain uncertain.

At the same time, Los Angeles continues to be linked with a growing list of potential free-agent targets, including Ziaire Williams and Dean Wade.

Lakers Emerge as Suitor for Versatile Free-Agent Wing

The Lakers’ interest in Williams comes after the Brooklyn Nets reportedly declined his $6.25 million team option, making the 24-year-old an unrestricted free agent.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, Los Angeles is expected to be among the teams pursuing the athletic wing.

Dean Wade has also emerged as a potential target.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Lakers are one of several teams expected to pursue Wade once free agency begins.

“Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is expected to have various suitors in free agency, including the Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, and Portland Trail Blazers, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote.

“Now, the 29-year-old forward is not expected to give Cleveland a hometown discount upon entering unrestricted free agency.”

With Cleveland failing to extend Wade last offseason, the veteran forward is expected to attract significant interest around the league.

Standing 6-foot-9, Wade fits the mold of the versatile, floor-spacing forward the Lakers have reportedly prioritized. His combination of size, perimeter shooting, and defensive flexibility makes him an intriguing option on both ends of the floor.

Across 59 regular-season games last season, Wade averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 43.9% from the field and 36.2% from three-point range.

For his career, he has converted 36.7% of his three-point attempts across 342 regular-season appearances.

Marcus Smart’s Future Remains Uncertain

Wade is coming off the final season of a three-year, $18.5 million contract, during which he earned $6.6 million, making him a potentially affordable option with proven NBA experience.

The Lakers were linked with the Cavaliers forward ahead of February’s trade deadline, and that reported interest now appears set to carry into free agency.

Meanwhile, Marcus Smart’s future in Los Angeles appears increasingly uncertain.

According Woike, the veteran guard is expected to decline his $5.4 million player option and test unrestricted free agency in pursuit of a longer-term contract.

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer have linked Smart with the Houston Rockets, while Woike reported that Houston is “the team most likely” to land the former Defensive Player of the Year on a multi-year deal.

James also continues to be the subject of free-agency speculation, while Hachimura has been linked with the Spurs and is expected to generate interest from several teams this offseason.

With free agency set to open, the Lakers appear poised for a busy few days as the front office balances potential departures with its search for upgrades across the roster.