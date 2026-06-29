Lakers Could Move Fast to Land Athletic Wing After Major Roster Update

What promises to be a pivotal offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers is beginning to gather momentum.

Monday, June 29, marks the league-wide deadline for teams and players to make decisions on contract options, with free agency officially opening one day later.

The Lakers have already been linked with a wide range of potential targets as Rob Pelinka and the front office continue searching for upgrades on the wing and in the frontcourt.

That search comes amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the futures of LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and Marcus Smart.

Lakers Linked With Athletic Former Lottery Pick

Another name to emerge as a potential Lakers target is former Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams, whose $6.25 million team option was recently declined.

Williams is now set to enter unrestricted free agency and is expected to draw interest from multiple teams around the league.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, the Lakers could be among the franchises pursuing the 24-year-old.

“The Lakers have desires to get younger and more athletic on the wing, and Williams is coming off back-to-back seasons in Brooklyn where he averaged more than 10 points and shot better than 34 percent from 3-point range,” Woike wrote.

“The bet for the Lakers would be that at 6-9 with a nearly 40-inch vertical leap, that Williams could be an impact defensive player with room for growth on the offensive side of the ball. He has fans inside the Lakers’ facility.”

Woike added that Brooklyn’s decision to move on from Williams was primarily driven by a “roster crunch.”

Across 56 games last season, Williams averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 42.5% from the field and 34.3% from three-point range.

He also shot 85.0% from the free-throw line while averaging 22.9 minutes per game, setting career highs in several statistical categories.

Ziaire Williams Fits LA’s Offseason Blueprint

Williams profiles as the type of young, athletic wing the Lakers are widely expected to target this summer.

Should James depart this offseason, Los Angeles’ transition toward building around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves would accelerate.

Successful teams built around Doncic have typically featured athletic wings and a rim-running center, making Williams a natural fit for the former role while also representing an affordable upside play.

Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane also highlighted Williams’ success against Los Angeles last season.

“Ziare Williams averaged 16.5 points on 52% from the field and 40% from 3 plus 2 steals when playing the Lakers last season,” Lane wrote. “It was his highest ppg average against any team that he played against more than once on the season.”

The former Nets forward also shares a connection with the organization and area, having been high-school teammates with Bronny James at Sierra Canyon, which could make Los Angeles an attractive destination.

Competition for the 6-foot-9 wing is expected to be strong, but if the Lakers are able to land Williams, they would add another young, athletic piece to a wing rotation that has already been bolstered by first-round pick Cameron Carr.

With free agency about to begin, Williams is one of several intriguing names to watch as the Lakers continue reshaping their roster for the 2026-27 season.