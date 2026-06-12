Deandre Ayton Gets Surprising Prediction Regarding his Lakers Future

The Los Angeles Lakers signed Deandre Ayton last year on a flyer deal. After he was waived by the Blazers, Ayton signed a relatively cheap deal with Los Angeles. It was the perfect scenario for Los Angeles to find a starting center so late in free agency.

Ayton signed a two-year deal that includes a player option for the second year. His player option is worth $8.1 million for next year. All of Ayton’s stats took a massive hit this season. His scoring, rebounding, assists, and steals were all career lows.

Ayton has now gotten a surprise prediction from an NBA analyst regarding his player option.

Deandre Ayton Predicted to Decline Player Option From Lakers

John Hollinger of The Athletic believes that Ayton will opt out of his contract with the Lakers. He thinks that Ayton has actually outplayed the contract he signed, despite the poor statistics.

“Ayton signed a bargain deal with the Lakers that he massively outplayed (BORD$ value $19.3 million) and should be up for a reward in the free-agent market as a result. He’ll be among the most gettable starting centers on the market,” Hollinger wrote.

It certainly did not look like Ayton outplayed his deal this past year. Apart from the stats, his effort didn’t look much better than it was in Portland and Phoenix. Both teams thought they were better off not having him on their team. Ayton might get a better deal to play for a bad team.

If Ayton does opt out and play for another team, that might actually be good for the Lakers. That will free up some cap space so they can get a center who better fits their needs. LA should be able to find a more productive center, whether in free agency or through a trade.

Los Angeles Has to Improve the Frontcourt This Summer

The biggest priority for the Lakers will be to re-sign Austin Reaves. Once that is finished, they can start improving the rest of the roster. Getting the frontcourt improved will be the next thing they look to get done. That includes getting a new center.

How much money they have left over after bringing Reaves back will determine how much they will be able to improve the frontcourt in free agency. Improving the rest of the team around Luka Doncic will be the key to competing in the Western Conference.

The Lakers don’t have a lot of attractive options in free agency when it comes to centers, but they will likely be able to find one who fits the bill. They just need someone who will put forth maximum effort every time he’s on the court.

Rob Pelinka will be tasked with figuring everything out. It seems that he is open to letting LeBron James walk in free agency, as well.