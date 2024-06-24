Lakers Trade Pitch Adds 2 New Starters for Hachimura, Russell, Vincent & Picks

While much of the way the Lakers’ offseason shakes out now that coach JJ Redick is in place will depend on the cooperation L.A. gets from other teams—it’ll take two to make some of the NBA megatrades being bandied about a reality—there is a general sense that the most important potential dance partner is the one holding two of the biggest trade cards in the deck. That would be the Atlanta Hawks, who have two star guards, Dejounte Murray and Trae Young, but likely have the intention of keeping only one of them.

The Lakers will want to talk with Atlanta no matter which way the Hawks go, but the belief is they’d rather see Murray on the market because trading for Young—a ball-dominant guard with a hefty contract that pays him an average of $43 million per year—can get very complicated very quickly. The Lakers might well pass on Young altogether if he is on offer.

But for some added incentive in nudging the Hawks to trade away Murray, the lakers could take an unwanted contract off of Atlanta’s hands, while also giving L.A. another in a long line of centers who can play alongside Anthony Davis. This time, it would be Clint Capela, who has one year at $22 million remaining on his contract and who likely does not have a place with the Hawks moving forward.

Lakers Could Target Dejounte Murray

In The Ringer on Monday, analyst Kevin O’Connor suggests a deal that would add Murray for the relatively low cost of Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and D’Angelo Russell, assuming he opts into the final year of his contract.

The catch, though, is that the Lakers would also give up three first-round picks and would have to take back Capela’s contract.

“If Murray is L.A.’s target, then it’d be easier to match salaries in a trade for him before his contract extension kicks in on July 1,” O’Connor wrote.

“And if the Lakers are looking for a center to allow AD to play power forward more frequently, then perhaps there’s a deal to be done for both Murray and Clint Capela, who is being shopped around by the Hawks, according to league sources. Murray would help the backcourt. Capela would help the defense.”

Anthony Davis & Clint Capela in the Frontcourt?

Indeed, in the days since the Lakers officially hired JJ Redick to be the next coach, taking over for the fired Darvin Ham, much focus has rested on Davis, and how Redick plans to deploy him. Just about every coach the Lakers bring in over the years starts off by swearing they’ll play Davis at power forward more, only to inevitably wind up moving him to center.

(Same thing for the coaches who vow to get LeBron James off the ball more—nice idea, but it never lasts.)

But maybe Capela can break the chain of failed attempts to move Davis out of the center spot.

It’s unlikely, as Capela is a strictly in-the-paint option who will clog up the middle where both Davis and James like to work. That’s what has doomed centers with the Lakers and Davis in the past. Capela averaged 11.5 points and 10.6 rebounds last year, and took a grand total of one 3-point attempt. He has five attempts in 10 NBA seasons.

Still, Murray is a good option for the Lakers, a two-way player who fits the kind of defense Redick hopes to run. If taking on Capela is part of the cost of adding Murray, the Lakers might yet be willing to risk it.

“Would Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, and Russell plus picks get it done?” O’Connor wondered. “There are no guarantees that it will work out for Redick as a head coach. But to increase the chances that it will, the pressure is on (GM Rob) Pelinka and the Lakers front office to make appropriate changes.”