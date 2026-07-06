Lakers Strong Candidates to Sign $74 Million Wing, 6-Time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers appeared all but finished with high-profile offseason moves after inking Austin Reaves to an extension and executing a sign-and-trade for center Walker Kessler, but a new opportunity just presented itself in the form of DeMar DeRozan.

Shams Charania of ESPN reported on Monday, July 6 that DeRozan is the newest NBA free agent after negotiating his release.

“The Sacramento Kings are waiving DeMar DeRozan, making the six-time All-Star one of the top free agents, sources tell ESPN,” Charania posted to X. “The sides worked collaboratively on this resolution after exploring trade routes.”

DeMar DeRozan Can Fill Bench Scoring Role for Lakers Behind Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves

Los Angeles can’t offer DeRozan any more than the veteran’s league minimum of approximately $3.9 million to fill one of the team’s two remaining roster spots.

However, that could be enough to land DeRozan given his ties to the area and the talent that would be around him in his hometown.

“An actual homecoming [for DeRozan] would be with the Los Angeles Lakers,” Preston Palm of The Big Lead wrote. “DeRozan is originally from Compton, California, grew up a Lakers fan, and idolized Kobe Bryant.”

DeRozan could function as the team’s third scorer behind Reaves and superstar Luka Doncic as well as fill a need for a bit more size at the wing position, although he is not known for his defense.

“It’d be the least amount of responsibility for DeRozan, as Doncic and Reaves are both ball-dominant and great facilitators.” Palm continued. “So DeRozan would have to operate off the ball, slash to the rim, and maybe even come off the bench.”

DeRozan, who inked a $73.7 million deal in July of 2024, has averaged 21.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals across his 17-year NBA career.

DeMar DeRozan Can Replace Much of the Offensive Production Vacated by LeBron James

DeRozan can serve as something of a replacement for LeBron James in L.A., who parted ways with the Lakers at the start of free agency following eight years and one championship together.

Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN authored an in-depth report on the split Monday, detailing that James essentially broke up with Los Angeles before the franchise could do the same to him.

“For a week, neither James’ camp nor the Lakers had exchanged formal or even informal offers, according to sources on both sides of the situation,” Shelbourne reported. “Nor had they discussed a vision for a future together, or even met face-to-face — in person or virtually.

“The Lakers called [James’ agent Rich] Paul a week before free agency, when teams could approach their own free agents, to try to arrange a videoconference with James and were told he wasn’t available,” she continued.

Some of the same teams interested in James may also have reason to call on DeRozan, which could create a unique storyline between the two players across the next couple weeks of free agency.