Lakers’ DeMar DeRozan Stance Revealed Amid Luka Doncic Plan

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to have crossed another veteran star off their offseason wish list.

Only hours after six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan became one of the NBA’s top free agents following his release from the Sacramento Kings, NBA insider Jake Fischer indicated Los Angeles is unlikely to pursue the veteran scorer.

The reason has little to do with DeRozan’s résumé.

It has everything to do with Luka Dončić.

Speaking during a Bleacher Report livestream Monday, Fischer said the Lakers remain committed to surrounding their 27-year-old franchise cornerstone with younger, more athletic players whose games complement Dončić and Austin Reaves.

“Haven’t heard that, and honestly, the Lakers have been so focused on getting players more on Luka Dončić, his timeline,” Fischer said when asked if the Lakers were interested in DeRozan.

Pelinka Has Fully Committed to Luka’s Timeline

Fischer’s comments reinforce a clear pattern that has emerged throughout Rob Pelinka’s offseason.

Since making Dončić the centerpiece of the franchise, the Lakers have systematically reshaped their roster around a younger supporting cast.

The contrast is striking.

Los Angeles moved on from LeBron James (41), Marcus Smart (32), Luke Kennard (30) and Rui Hachimura (28).

In their place, the Lakers added Walker Kessler (24), Quentin Grimes (26), Collin Sexton (27) and Sandro Mamukelashvili (27)—players entering or approaching the prime of their careers.

Each move reflects the same organizational philosophy.

Pelinka isn’t simply trying to improve the roster for next season.

He’s building a core that can grow alongside Dončić and Reaves over the next several years.

DeRozan Doesn’t Match the Lakers’ Blueprint

That philosophy helps explain why Fischer doesn’t expect DeRozan to factor into Los Angeles’ plans.

“I’d be really surprised if they wanted to bring on a 37-year-old DeMar DeRozan, who is not the typical 3-and-D wing player that you would want to put next to Luka Dončić,” Fischer said.

The longtime NBA insider also reiterated that Jonathan Kuminga remains the Lakers’ top wing target.

“We know that Jonathan Kuminga is the leading wing target for Rob Pelinka and his front office at this juncture,” Fischer said. “I don’t think that DeMar DeRozan is going to factor into the Lakers’ situation at this point in time.”

The comments align almost perfectly with every significant move Los Angeles has made this summer.

Rather than chasing established veterans, the Lakers have prioritized athleticism, defensive versatility and players whose timelines mirror those of Dončić and Reaves.

A Different Kind of Luka Supporting Cast for Lakers

The approach marks a noticeable departure from previous Lakers teams that leaned heavily on veteran star power.

Instead, Los Angeles appears intent on surrounding Dončić with players who can defend multiple positions, run the floor and thrive without dominating the basketball.

Kessler gives the Lakers the rim-protecting center Dončić requested.

Grimes adds a two-way wing capable of defending top perimeter scorers while knocking down catch-and-shoot threes.

Sexton provides another young shot creator who can relieve Dončić and Reaves offensively.

Mamukelashvili offers frontcourt versatility, floor spacing and energy off the bench.

DeRozan, meanwhile, remains one of the NBA’s premier midrange scorers.

He averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds last season before a hamstring injury ended his campaign and he is expected to draw interest from multiple contenders after becoming a free agent.

But he will also turn 37 next month and doesn’t fit the archetype the Lakers have spent the offseason targeting.

Fischer’s latest reporting suggests Los Angeles has no interest in deviating from that blueprint.

Rather than adding another accomplished veteran, Pelinka appears fully committed to building a younger, more athletic supporting cast capable of maximizing Dončić’s prime while positioning the Lakers to contend well beyond next season.