Lakers’ Luka Dončić Sends Message to Knicks Star After Epic Showdown

The first meeting between former Dallas Mavericks backcourt running mates Luka Dončić and Jalen Brunson with their new teams lived up to the hype.

Dončić pumped five points to open the overtime as the Los Angeles Lakers outlasted Brunson and the New York Knicks 113-109 at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, March 6.

Brunson tried to answer with eight points in the overtime, but his unfortunate ankle injury with 1:24 left killed the Knicks’ hopes.

Dončić sought Brunson after the buzzer but the Knicks star went straight to the locker room following his two free throws after awkwardly twisting his ankle on a drive to the basket.

There was a signed Brunson jersey waiting for Dončić in the Lakers locker room. He quickly reciprocated with his game-worn jersey and signed, “To my brother, JB! Love, Luka.”

It was also their only second meeting since Brunson left for the Knicks in 2022 free agency.

The sight of them going mano-a-mano with different jerseys added to the misery of the Mavericks fan base, who were still reeling the shocking trade of Dončić to the Lakers, and the subsequent injuries to Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving.

Dončić led the Lakers with 32 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds and four steals to their eight straight win.

On the other hand, Brunson pace the Knicks with a game-high 39 points and 10 assists on an efficient 13-of-26 shooting night before leaving the game with the ankle injury.

The Lakers improved to 40-21 and remained second in the strong Western Conference. On the other hand, the Knicks dropped to 40-22 record but still holds the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, their former team Mavericks are clinging for the 10th seed in the West with their 32-31 record after the series of unfortunate injuries to their stars and key starters.