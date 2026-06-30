Draymond Green Makes Feelings Clear on Austin Reaves’ New Lakers Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers secured four more years of Austin Reaves‘ services with a new $185 million contract.

Reaves has been with the Lakers since 2021 and was coming off the best season of his career. He averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 51 games.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Reaves now owns the richest contract for any undrafted player in NBA history.

Draymond Green Shares Reaction to Austin Reaves’ Contract

Speaking on the recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, Draymond Green reacted to the latest transactions this offseason.

Green made his feelings clear on Austin Reaves’ max contract, thinking it was too high, though he understood why the Los Angeles Lakers had to increase their offer.

“I just didn’t expect the Lakers to go so high,” Green said, via HoopsHype. “On a team where you had Austin Reaves, you had Luka Doncic, and you had LeBron James, the team didn’t fare as well as one would hope. So, I thought the Lakers would stand pat. A little bit longer maybe try to see if they can negotiate that number down quite a bit, but apparently the (Detroit) Pistons raise the offer.”

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Shams Charania reported that the Lakers initially wanted to offer Reaves a smaller contract, but the Detroit Pistons were ready to give him a max deal. The Lakers didn’t want to lose him for free, so they prioritized bringing him back and pairing him with Luka Doncic.

It should also be noted that Green recorded his podcast before Charania’s bombshell regarding James. The Lakers and James are expected to part ways, with the 41-year-old superstar signing with a new team for next season.

Austin Reaves’ First Reaction to His New Deal

Speaking to Dan Woike of The Athletic last week after news of his new contract hit, Austin Reaves thought that he would be leaving the Los Angeles Lakers. Reaves felt relieved that he’ll remain with the franchise and is looking forward to continuing his career in a purple and gold jersey.

“I didn’t know how negotiations would go,” Reaves said. “I don’t think (his agents) Aaron (Reilly) and Reggie (Berry) really knew how negotiations would go, so we learned a lot throughout the process. But like I said, we wanted to be in L.A., my heart was in L.A., and we got it done.” “It’s going to be fun. And like I said, winning a championship is the main goal. And I feel like, you know, with me and Luka, that’s a great starting piece to compete. And when we put a roster together that can go compete, I feel like winning a championship will basically solidify everything that I want and everything that the Lakers want.”

The Lakers have plenty more to do in free agency, with players like Rui Hachimura, Luke Kennard, Jaxson Hayes and Marcus Smart able to sign with different teams. They are also still on the lookout for a new starting center, though Deandre Ayton opted into his contract for next season.