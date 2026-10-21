Draymond Green puts a deadline on Luka Doncic’s MVP hopes

Luka Doncic wants his first MVP award, and the Los Angeles Lakers have reshaped their roster around him. But Draymond Green believes the opportunity to secure that individual honor comes with an expiration date, regardless of the numbers Doncic produces.

“Luka [Doncic] will never win an MVP in the NBA. This is the last possible year he can win it,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show.

Green’s prediction centered on how people evaluate Doncic’s production. In his view, the expectations surrounding the Lakers guard have reached a point where exceptional performances no longer receive the same appreciation another player might earn.

Doncic, meanwhile, has outlined his own priorities. He wants the award, but he considers a championship the more pressing objective. That pursuit follows consecutive seasons in which his time with Los Angeles ended without the postseason run he wanted.

Draymond Green explains his concern about Luka Doncic’s MVP chances

Green pointed to a hypothetical scoring average to illustrate the problem he sees for Doncic. His argument focused on the response to those performances rather than any doubt about Doncic’s ability to deliver them.

“Luka can go average 34 points a game they be like oh… of course Luka can average 30 points a game,” Green said.

He also described hypothetical averages of 30 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists while explaining how familiarity can diminish the attention such production attracts. Those figures represented Green’s example, rather than a statistical account of Doncic’s season.

For Green, that reaction reflects fatigue with a player’s established excellence. He brought LeBron James into the discussion as another example of someone whose MVP recognition, in his opinion, did not fully reflect his performances.

“Same thing happened with Bron, you can’t tell me he only should have 4 MVP’s,” Green said.

That comparison supplied the reasoning behind his deadline. Green sees a challenge in getting people to reconsider production they already expect from Doncic, even when the numbers remain exceptional.

Luka Doncic puts Lakers’ championship pursuit ahead of individual honors

Doncic has made clear that an MVP trophy matters to him. However, he linked that ambition directly to how well Los Angeles performs.

“I mean, realistically, I would say championship,” Doncic said. “If that’s not your goal, I don’t know what you’re doing here.”

He then addressed the individual award, per Yahoo.

“As an individual, MVP, obviously I would like to have that one day. But that [doesn’t] come if the team’s not good. First is [the] team, then [the] individual.”

A serious hamstring issue prevented Doncic from participating in all 10 of the Lakers’ postseason contests last spring. During the previous season, Los Angeles exited in the opening round shortly after acquiring him.

Now, the Lakers have built around Doncic, Austin Reaves, and free-agent addition Walker Kessler. James’ departure for Philadelphia also positioned Doncic as the franchise’s central figure.

Doncic participated in that construction, offering roster input and asking for an “A-list center,” according to ESPN’s sources.

Coach JJ Redick shares the group’s championship ambitions.

“I’m confident we’re gonna develop as a team into a championship-level team this year,” Redick said.

Green has attached urgency to Doncic’s individual pursuit. Doncic’s stated approach places the Lakers’ results first, with any personal recognition following the team’s success.